New C3, the evolution of the Brand’s world best-seller has been unveiled

New C3 miniature, on scales of 1/43 and 1/64, is available at the Citroën Lifestyle e-boutique

The miniature reproduction showcases the new Citroën front end identity

Citroën has just unveiled New C3, the evolution of the Brand’s best-seller worldwide, having successfully achieved 750,000 sales already since its launch at the end of 2016. New C3 arrives in dealerships from June 2020. It is available in miniature form from the Citroën Lifestyle online boutique, in 1/43 and 1/64 scales: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/.

Just like the actual-size vehicle, New C3 miniature stands out in the world of contemporary miniatures through its unique shape giving it a confident, original and modern style. Collectors will appreciate the attention to detail brought to this reduced-size reproduction of the actual-size car:

Adopting the model’s new design , for a more confident style, with its new front end, bringing to life the Brand’s new signature inspired by the CXPERIENCE concept

, for a more confident style, with its new front end, bringing to life the Brand’s new signature inspired by the CXPERIENCE concept Revealing the new Airbump® design

Offering new exterior shades (Elixir Red and Spring Blue), as well as new roof stickers

On the 1/43 scale, two colours are available: Elixir Red and Spring Blue. On the 1/64 scale, New C3 miniature comes in 4 colours: Red, Blue, Sand and White.