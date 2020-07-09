“Citroën goes Ëlectric for all” with the launch of six electrified vehicles in 2020.

Now, with the introduction of New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric and New C4, the brand continues its electrification offensive and writes a new chapter in its history with the compact hatchback.

Citroën reinvents the compact hatch and exceed expectations in the segment with a new all-Citroën identity: Strength of concept : a significant step forward in terms of Citroën design, offering a raised stance on large diameter wheels, with an energetic and aerodynamic silhouette incorporating SUV themes. New ë-C4 and New C4 have an assertive design with numerous customisation possibilities. Choice of powertrain : New ë-C4 is the fifth model launched as part of Citroën’s electrification offensive – after C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami, ë-Dispatch and ë-SpaceTourer. New C4 is available with petrol or Diesel engines. Comfort on-board : all the benefits of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, including suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, Advanced Comfort seats – and Smart Pad Support Citroën™ in a World Premiere. The comfort experience is enhanced with 20 driving aids, including Highway Driver Assist (a level two semi-autonomous driving system) and six connectivity technologies. Comfort is amplified in the 100% electric New ë-C4, giving customers the silent ë-Comfort experience .

New ë-C4 and New C4 represent the 10 th generation of Citroën compact car, providing comfort and character in each era.

New ë-C4 and New C4 will make headlines in the second half of 2020, with orders opening in the autumn.

Following on from its successful SUV offensive with the launch of C3 Aircross SUV and C5 Aircross SUV – with 300,000 and 200,000 sales respectively – Citroën is ready for the next stage in the rollout of its product strategy, focusing firmly on the hatchback market. With more than 1,700,000 cars sold in Europe in 2019 – nearly 11% of total passenger car sales – the compact hatchback segment is significant within the European market.

New ë-C4 and New C4 represent Citroën’s new-generation compact hatchback, inspired by customers and their various ways of driving. 100% electric, petrol or Diesel powered, surpassing expectations for the segment, while offering a modern concept that is full of character, New ë-C4 and New C4 have all the qualities needed to shake up standards in a segment that is already in the process of reinventing itself.

THE ESSENTIALS

The 10th generation of Citroën compact cars

Citroën’s line of compact cars has been a success story for 92 years, covering ten generations since the very first C4 in 1928. A history that includes the GS – voted European Car of the Year in 1971 – which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. A run of models accounting for nearly 12.5 million sales, each acknowledged for their character, comfort and compliant ride throughout the decades: C4 (1928), Ami 6/Ami 8, GS/GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4 (2004 and 2010) and C4 Cactus.

An innovative stance and assertive style

With a unique and bold identity, New ë-C4 and New C4 present a new concept at the heart of the compact hatchback segment. With its elevated and assertive posture, the new body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback, while subtly adopting certain SUV design forms for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and fluid, the design features new LED V-shaped front and rear lighting signatures, and a new expression of style that is more assertive, muscular and dynamic. The warm and high-tech interiors instantly express well-being, comfort and modernity. Each customer will be able to configure their car to suit their preferences, with 31 exterior colour combinations and six ambiences inside the cabin.

Choice of powertrain: 100% electric, petrol or Diesel

New ë-C4 is the fifth vehicle in the brand’s electric offensive. In effect, New C4 offers customers the comfort of choosing between three types of efficient and high-performance powertrain: 100% electric 100 kW (136 hp) with a WLTP range of 217 miles (350 km), Euro 6d petrol engines from 100 hp to 155 hp and Diesel power from 110 hp to 130 hp.

A new expression of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme

New ë-C4 and New C4 herald a new stage for the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, offering all-round comfort with a focus on every aspect of on-board well-being. Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats deliver driving comfort. Travelling comfort is enhanced by generous interior space, including “Best in Class” rear knee room, clever storage compartments and Smart Pad Support Citroën™. Comfort of the mind arises through a soothing and luminous atmosphere with warm materials and the electric panoramic sunroof. Comfort of use comes from the 20 driving assistance technologies, including Highway Driver Assist – a level two semi-autonomous driving system – and six connectivity technologies. The serenity is amplified further on New ë-C4, which adds all the benefits of ë-Comfort: silence, smoothness, ease and pleasure of use.

“With New ë-C4 – 100% Electric and New C4, Citroën is making a strong comeback in the C-Hatch segment, a major segment in Europe. Expressing all of Citroën’s DNA through its innovative posture and exceptional comfort, this new model offers customers a choice of 100% electric, petrol or Diesel powertrains to meet the needs of as many people as possible.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën

01. A LEGACY OF COMPACT CARS

A CENTURY OF COMFORT AND CHARACTER

New ë-C4 – 100% Electric and New C4 draw on Citroën’s long and rich experience in the compact vehicle segment, with nearly 12,500,000 sales over 92 years: first generation of C4 (1928), Ami 6 and Ami 8, GS and GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4 (2004 and 2010) and C4 Cactus. A line of cars that has made its mark in automotive history by responding to the needs of customers looking for vehicles with great comfort and rewarding road manners. Cars that have always been compact on the outside and spacious on the inside, elegant and robust. New C4 and New ë-C4 represent the 10th generation of Citroën compact cars.

These new models bring all the elements that make up Citroën to life. The inspiration comes from the spirit of André Citroën in the C4 of 1928, the bold design of Ami 6 and Ami 8, the legendary comfort of GS and GSA, the modernity of BX, the relentless handling of ZX, the generous roominess of Xsara, the technology and versatility of C4 (2004 and 2010), and the assertive character of C4 Cactus.

CITROËN C4 (1928)

This first generation C4 was the very first compact car from the brand. Comfortable and elegant, some 243,000 examples were sold.

CITROËN AMI 6 AND AMI 8

Unveiled in 1961, Ami 6 stands out through its atypical design for its time and its exceptional comfort in the segment. In 1969, Ami 8 was introduced – a modernised version of Ami 6 with a more fluid roofline. A real success for the brand, Ami 6 and Ami 8 sold 882,000 units.

Citroën GS and GSA

Introduced in 1970 – and voted European Car of the Year in 1971 – GS was praised by the press for its limousine-like comfort, its aerodynamic and elegant design, and its ergonomic controls, which were revolutionary in the 70s. Thanks, in particular, to its hydropneumatic suspension, GS offered a “flying carpet” ride and immediately stood out as the most comfortable car in its class. GSA was the updated version of GS, integrating a tailgate for easier loading. GS and GSA versions together sold 1,994,000 units.

Citroën BX

Introduced in 1982, BX offered a modern and original design, as well as great comfort for all its passengers. Another success story, BX hatchback versions sold 2,150,000 units.

Citroën ZX

Launched in 1991, ZX stood out from the competition with its outstanding handling and self-steering rear axle that eliminated rear-end inertia in corners. Its suspension comfort and interior space were important factors too. ZX sold more than 2,465,000 units in its various body shapes during its production run: three-door Coupé, five-door and four-door (an international body shape sold in China).

Citroën Xsara

Presented in 1997, Xsara replaced ZX, bringing even more safety, versatility and comfort in an elegant body shape that is typical of Citroën. It sold 1,343,000 units in its five-door and three-door Coupé versions.

Citroën C4 (2004 and 2010)

The generation of C4 launched in 2004 embodied Citroën’s boldness in terms of design and technology. Innovative and modern, it was available in a number of body shapes: five-door, four-door and as a highly original Coupé with a two-part rear window surmounted by an aerodynamic spoiler. In addition to the futuristic dashboard, the vehicle’s equipment included numerous comfort innovations, such as a fixed-hub steering wheel.

The generation of C4 launched in 2010 was available as five-door and four-door versions. It represented the most comfortable approach in the segment, combined with high-tech equipment, elegant design and efficient engines.

These two generations of C4 embodied all the versatility expected in a compact car. They sold over 2,941,000 units.

Citroën C4 Cactus

C4 Cactus, introduced in 2014, made a strong statement as a bold alternative to standard compact hatchbacks of the time. C4 Cactus offered a different philosophy: a robust, smooth and organic style, punctuated by functional graphic elements such as the Airbump® panels or wheel arch protection. It had a streamlined high-tech interior and a high level of comfort.

Advanced comfort was the secret weapon of the second generation C4 Cactus. Launched in 2018, comfort was enhanced by two major innovations: suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats that welcome passengers into a soft and cosy cocoon. With over 440,000 units sold to date, C4 Cactus has paved the way for the design of the Citroën models of today and tomorrow, and has marked the brand’s history by crystallising all the elements that make a Citroën a Citroën.

02. INNOVATIVE POSTURE AND ASSERTIVE STYLE

A UNIQUE AND BOLD IDENTITY

A unique raised posture

Typically Citroën, the design of New ë-C4 and New C4 sets itself apart by combining:

Elegance, fluidity and dynamism of a compact hatchback with refined lines and trademark graphic details.

Strength, character and robustness of an SUV thanks to the large wheels, the generous and muscular shapes, and the 360° protection around the body.

The short front and rear overhangs, combined with large-diameter wheels and 156 mm of ground clearance (more than the competition), give the vehicle a unique, assertive and confident elevated posture – and a “ready to pounce” attitude. New ë-C4 and New C4 break free from convention and put compact hatchback cars back on the map. With a long wheelbase (2,670 mm) the cars are at the heart of the compact hatchback segment in terms of dimensions: 4,360 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,525 mm high. Thanks to its elevated stature, it offers a higher “eye-point” than the competition (1.22 m), providing increased visibility while driving.

A modern, high-tech front end

The front end, with its V-shaped signature lighting, incorporates Citroën’s new aesthetic design, as previewed on CXperience, Ami One and 19_19 Concept cars, and as featured on New C3 launched earlier in 2020. The styling is a natural development of Citroën’s previous front signature with its double-stage headlights and chrome chevrons stretched across the entire width of the vehicle. In this new and unique iteration, the chevrons extend to the daytime running lights at the top and now to the headlights at the bottom. This serves to highlight the 100% LED “Citroën LED Vision” lighting technology with LED daytime running lights and headlights with three LED modules. LED fog lights, combined with colourful surrounds, complete this innovative and high-tech front end.

The bonnet is high and horizontal – and features same concave shapes as C5 Aircross SUV – contributing vigour, strength and robustness. New ë-C4 and New C4 has an energetic and assertive attitude. The front bumper has a matt black lower skirt for durability in the event of minor impacts. The air intake grilles use a “macro chevron” pattern similar to that used on the Ami One and 19_19 Concepts, illustrating the attention to detail on these new models.

A smooth and aerodynamic profile

The aerodynamic profile offers generous volumes emphasised by soft and muscular lines to give the impression of power, perceived robustness and character. The large 690 mm diameter wheels and tyres particularly stand out thanks to the elaborate design on the 18-inch alloys that are available at the heart of the range. Well-positioned at the four corners of the vehicle, they provide reassurance and underpin the body’s posture. Matt black wheel arches – linked to the front and rear bumper skirts, and Airbump® trim with coloured inserts – energise the body shape and suggest protection and robustness. Chrome window weather strips, and new door mirrors with a modern and elegant design, add poise and refinement.

The unique roofline and the sloping rear window clearly express the aerodynamics of the vehicle, accompanied by a spoiler that enhances the vitality of the body shape. This gently sloping roof is a nod to the iconic Citroën GS.

A rear end expressing strength and dynamism

The rear design gives the vehicle dynamism and robustness, while suggesting a generous boot volume (380-litres) that is easy to load. With its sloping rear window and spoiler, the rear end draws its inspiration from the 2004 C4 Coupé with its original two-piece rear window topped by an aerodynamic spoiler.

Again, at the rear, New ë-C4 and New C4 instigate the V-shaped LED rear signature lighting that appeared on the Ami One and 19_19 Concepts, offering real consistency with the front end.

The bumper skirt – matt black for protection and durability – has gloss black decoration and chrome exhaust pipes for the petrol and Diesel versions, or unique inserts for the BEV versions, expressing power and dynamism. The two outer air scoops on the rear bumper pick up the design language of C5 Aircross SUV.

A PASSENGER COMPARTMENT EXPRESSING WELL-BEING AND MODERNITY

The interior inspires confidence at first glance through its perceived quality and modernity. An expression of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, it suggests comfort with its clean, modern dashboard, softly shaped door panels, multiple storage compartments, soft materials and seats inviting passengers to relax on-board. The wide, horizontal dashboard gives a feeling of space and volume, while offering numerous storage compartments built into the design. The intelligence applied to the layout is evidenced by the Dashboard tray, Smart Pad Support Citroën™ and mobile phone storage. Extending naturally into the door panels, the dashboard creates a wrap-around effect that amplifies the impression of protection and serenity on-board, while the high and wide centre console enhances the status of this compact hatchback.

Occupants are immersed in a comfortable and cosy atmosphere: there is a new chevron grain pattern on the dashboard, new patterns on the Advanced Comfort seats and the interior colour schemes coordinate the seats with the new door panels. The materials add value and are soft to the touch in contact areas: notably the moulded dashboard top, wrapped front door panel strips and soft armrest trim. Satin chrome or high-gloss black accents on the vents, steering wheel, instrument panel, air-conditioning and infotainment controls, centre console and Dashboard tray add refinement to the passenger compartment and serve to identify useful functions.

The steering wheel has a wide bottom spoke that incorporates the driver assistance controls on the left and the infotainment controls on the right. New, gloss black automatic transmission paddles are integrated into the steering wheel for instantaneous gear changes, whatever the angle of the steering wheel.

The HMIs (Human Machine Interfaces) bring technology and modernity into the cabin. The frameless HD digital instrument panel features an original and easily readable Citroën identity graphic. It is highlighted with white mood lighting for a floating effect. The large colour head-up display is easy to use and keeps the driver focused on the road ahead by displaying essential driving information in a legible and intuitive way. In the centre, at the top of the dashboard, the ultra-thin borderless 10-inch touchscreen is the nerve centre of the vehicle’s controls. It has a gloss black finish and a physical chrome dial with a chevron motif. The controls of the dual-zone automatic climate control – also physical for immediate access to change the settings – have been treated with the same care: chrome dials decorated with the same motif and gloss black push buttons.

New ë-C4 and New C4 have a new and elegant guilloché metal automatic gear lever. It has the three usual positions (R, N and D) that are backlit for clarity. There are also two backlit push buttons: P to activate Parking mode, M to activate manual driving mode (for conventional engine versions) or B to activate the “Brake” energy recovery mode for the electric version. The console also incorporates the electric parking brake and a driving mode selector that has three settings on automatic transmission versions: Eco, Normal, Sport.

A SPECIFIC AND REFINED CUSTOMISATION OFFERING

In line with the status expectations of compact hatchback customers, New ë-C4 and New C4 offer a choice of 31 colour combinations and “Colour Packs” for the exterior and six different interior ambiences, allowing customers to drive in the car that suits them best.

31 exterior combinations to create a car that suits your image

The exterior customisations on offer on New ë-C4 and New C4 allows 31 different combinations to be created, combining:

Seven body colours: Polar White, Obsidian Black, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Elixir Red, Caramel Brown, Iceland Blue.

Five Colour Packs: Glossy Black, Metallic Sand, Textured Grey, Anodised Deep Red, Anodised Blue. Anodised Blue is exclusive to New ë-C4 and is identical to that offered on C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid to reinforce the family spirit of Citroën’s electrified vehicles. These Colour Packs are made up from coloured inserts around the front fog lights and on the Airbump® panels. Each colour choice allows discreet, refined or more dynamic combinations to be created.

A large choice of wheels and wheel trims

To take customisation even further, New ë-C4 and New C4 have a wide choice of unique alloy wheels and wheel trims that highlight the large diameter wheels (690 mm):

16-inch “Spring” wheel covers,

16-inch “Steel & Style” wheels,

17-inch Diamond cut “Upstream” alloy wheels – for international market only,

18-inch “Aerotech” wheel covers,

18-inch Diamond cut “Aeroblade” alloy wheels, exclusive to New C4,

18-inch “Aeroblade Dark” alloy wheels, exclusive to New C4,

18-inch Diamond cut “Crosslight” alloy wheels, exclusive to New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric.

Six original and refined interior colour schemes

Thanks to warm, soft-touch materials in simple or more vivid tones, the interior colour schemes on offer across the entire passenger car range have become signatures of Citroën’s cabins. The padding and topstitching on the new cars’ Advanced Comfort seats echoes that previously introduced on New C3 and enhances the width of the seats. The contrasting colour band at the top of the backrests echoes the coloured inserts on the door panels and reinforces the feeling of space in the passenger compartment. So that everyone can drive in the surroundings that suit them best, six different interior ambiences are available:

Standard ambience: timeless and simple, with black cloth combined with a grey band.

ambience: timeless and simple, with black cloth combined with a grey band. Urban Grey with Advanced Comfort seats: the comfort and discretion of padded grey “Chevrons” cloth combined with a black leather-effect textile and a grey cloth band with a graphic screen-printed chevron pattern.

with Advanced Comfort seats: the comfort and discretion of padded grey “Chevrons” cloth combined with a black leather-effect textile and a grey cloth band with a graphic screen-printed chevron pattern. Metropolitan Grey with Advanced Comfort seats: the chic and trendy combination of a padded black leather-effect textile, grey cloth and a grey cloth band with a graphic screen-printed chevron pattern.

with Advanced Comfort seats: the chic and trendy combination of a padded black leather-effect textile, grey cloth and a grey cloth band with a graphic screen-printed chevron pattern. Metropolitan Blue with Advanced Comfort seats: the refinement and originality of a colour scheme combining padded “Saphyr” leather-effect textile, blue cloth and a metallic silver cloth band.

with Advanced Comfort seats: the refinement and originality of a colour scheme combining padded “Saphyr” leather-effect textile, blue cloth and a metallic silver cloth band. Hype Black with Advanced Comfort seats: the universal distinction of padded black “Siena” grained leather combined with a black leather-effect textile and a grey cloth band with a chevron screen-printed graphic pattern.

with Advanced Comfort seats: the universal distinction of padded black “Siena” grained leather combined with a black leather-effect textile and a grey cloth band with a chevron screen-printed graphic pattern. Hype Red with Advanced Comfort seats: the dynamism and status of padded red “Siena” grained leather combined with black leather effect-textile on the seats and door panels. Grey Alcantara bands on the seat backrests and grey film decoration with a chevron pattern on the doors are matched with a unique chevron embroidery.

The bands on the front and rear door panels can be replaced on New ë-C4 – at the customer’s discretion – by a blue-green film decoration with a chevron graphic motif – designed to wake up the simplest of colour schemes and enhance the atmosphere with a touch of electrifying colour in line with the electric drive mode.

03. 100% ELECTRIC, PETROL OR DIESEL, THE CUSTOMER’S CHOICE

ELECTRIC MOBILITY TO BOOST COMFORT

New ë-C4 embodies high-tech and modern electric mobility – a new ë-Comfort class. After C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami, ë-Dispatch and ë-SpaceTourer, New ë-C4 lets you drive in electric mode on a daily basis, perfectly insulated from the road and the outside world, in a hushed, cocoon-like setting – so all outside stresses are filtered out. With electric mode, all passengers are enveloped in an aura of calm. The silent operation, the smoothness of the vehicle’s movement, the pleasure of driving, the gentle suspension, the soft Advanced Comfort seats, the removal of vibrations on-board, the ergonomics and ease of use of the interfaces and dedicated services – everything contributes to enhanced comfort, for all occupants.

ë-Comfort means being able to drive in 100% electric mode, with:

Zero CO 2 emissions to satisfy customers’ environmental and ecological requirements,

to satisfy customers’ environmental and ecological requirements, Zero noise and zero odour , electric mode ensures optimum comfort in terms of noise and odours,

, electric mode ensures optimum comfort in terms of noise and odours, Zero vibrations, zero jolts, zero gear changes , for perfectly smooth driving,

, for perfectly smooth driving, Immediately available torque for stimulating driving sensations,

for stimulating driving sensations, Remotely programmable services for peace-of-mind every day,

for peace-of-mind every day, Reduced maintenance costs.

SMOOTH 100% ELECTRIC DRIVING

New ë-C4 has an efficient electric powertrain with zero CO 2 emissions and a WLTP range of 217 miles (350 km). In addition to the pleasure of driving 100% electric, with no CO 2 emissions and real efficiency in everyday use, New ë-C4 also allows access to the low-emission traffic zones in some cities, which are increasingly off-limits to conventional vehicles.

The 100% electric motor is powerful and energetic whatever the circumstances. It has 136 hp, 260 Nm of torque that is instantly available, a 0-62 mph time of 9.7 seconds when in Sport mode and a top speed of 93 mph (150 km/h). The 50 kWh battery pack is rated as high-voltage 400 V Li-ion.

New ë-C4 has a “Brake” feature to amplify the deceleration of the car without pressing the brake pedal. The system allows for the recovery of energy when slowing the car, unlike conventional petrol and Diesel versions. This action lets the driver partially recharge the battery and increase range.

Several driving modes are available, activated by the mode selector on the centre console: Eco, Normal or Sport. The system allows the driver to choose between performance and optimal eco-driving.

For peace-of-mind, the battery warranty is eight years or 100,000 miles for 70% of charge capacity.

Optimised charging time for easy recharging

Charge time is optimised:

In mode 4, at a public charging station using a 100 kW charger, the battery replenishes at a rate of approximately 6.2 miles/min (10 km/min), which is best in the segment. 80% of charge is completed in 30 minutes.

at a public charging station using a 100 kW charger, the battery replenishes at a rate of approximately 6.2 miles/min (10 km/min), which is best in the segment. 80% of charge is completed in 30 minutes. In mode 3, at home using a 32 A Wallbox, recharging takes as little as 7.5 hours with single-phase supply or even 5 hours with three-phase supply and an optional 11 kW on-board charger.

at home using a 32 A Wallbox, recharging takes as little as 7.5 hours with single-phase supply or even 5 hours with three-phase supply and an optional 11 kW on-board charger. In mode 2, at home and for occasional needs, the battery can be recharged using a standard domestic socket.

To make life easier for customers and to enable them to enjoy their electric vehicle with faster charging times on a daily basis, Citroën takes care of everything and offers a “one-stop shop” solution for installing a Wallbox at home.

Charging is simple and can be pre-programmed or deferred to benefit from more advantageous off-peak electricity prices. Customers can pre-set the charging times using the touchscreen tablet in the passenger compartment or by using the MyCitroën app. Charging is easy thanks to the ergonomics of the charging port and the accessibility of the cable(s), which are stored under the boot floor. The charging port features a coloured indicator so the user can monitor the charging process. Charging can also be followed on the MyCitroën app.

Intuitive interfaces for greater peace-of-mind

With the launch of its new range of electrified vehicles, Citroën supports the driver by offering clear and intuitive operating interfaces that are easy to read, easy to understand and easy to use. The aim is simple: to strengthen the connection between the driver and their vehicle, enhance the modernity of the drivetrain, simplify all interactions on a daily basis, and to make New ë-C4 an extension of the home – in a fun, intuitive and rewarding way. The driver has a dedicated readout on the digital instrument panel to view the battery status or range, as well as a choice of three displays: power indicator (power meter), energy flow or heat comfort consumption. The latter makes it possible to view the impact of in-car heating and temperature comfort on energy use.

Accessible directly via a button on the centre console, specific pages on the touchscreen display the system’s operating status or the settings for delayed battery charging. When the vehicle is charging, the screen can show the remaining time to achieve a full charge (in hours and minutes), the range recovered (in miles / km) or the recovered battery charge as a percentage.

A RANGE OF EFFICIENT, MODERN ENGINES

Together, New ë-C4 and New C4 offer a complete range of efficient and high-performance powertrains that are suited to everyone’s needs:

New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric:

One 100% electric engine: 136 hp (100 kW) – Battery 50 kWh.

New C4:

Five Euro 6d petrol engines: PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual, PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual, PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 Auto, PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 Auto and PureTech 155 EAT8 Auto – International markets only,

Two Euro 6d Diesel engines: BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual and BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 Auto.

A NEW EXPRESSION OF CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT®

THE CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT® PROGRAMME

A true Citroën hallmark that underpins the design and development its vehicles, the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme is a modern and rational approach to comfort. New ë-C4 and New C4 offer concrete solutions on the four pillars of this programme to meet the multiple and global expectations of customers in terms of comfort.

Driving comfort : to protect occupants from outside disturbance, in terms of both vibration and noise, so that sitting on-board feels like being in a cocoon.

: to protect occupants from outside disturbance, in terms of both vibration and noise, so that sitting on-board feels like being in a cocoon. Travelling comfort : to make life easier, through generous space, practical storage compartments and a clever layout.

: to make life easier, through generous space, practical storage compartments and a clever layout. Comfort of the mind : providing peace-of-mind to the driver, reducing their mental workload by organising and prioritising only the information needed. Creating a soothing interior atmosphere.

: providing peace-of-mind to the driver, reducing their mental workload by organising and prioritising only the information needed. Creating a soothing interior atmosphere. Comfort of use: to improve the use of the car and its equipment with intuitive technology, useful everyday assistance features and digital continuity between the occupants and the car itself.

SUSPENSION WITH PROGRESSIVE HYDRAULIC CUSHIONS®

New ë-C4 and New C4 are equipped, as standard, with the Citroën brand’s innovative suspension system featuring Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, which was first introduced on C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross SUV. The suspension setup offers supreme comfort and a “magic carpet ride” effect – to promote on-board well-being for everyone.

This major innovation – exclusive to Citroën – aims to optimise the quality of the ride, which is so dear to the hearts of the brand’s customers. It is the culmination of Citroën’s expertise in the field of suspension technology: suspension comfort has been in the brand’s genes for more than 100 years.

Twenty patents were filed in the development of this suspension system. Its operating principle is simple. While conventional suspension systems have a shock absorber, spring and mechanical bump-stops at each corner, the Citroën Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® system adds two hydraulic stops – one for compression, the other for decompression. The suspension works in two stages depending on the stresses applied:

For light compression and decompression, the spring and shock absorber control vertical movements together with no assistance required from the hydraulic stops. However, the presence of the hydraulic stops means the engineers have greater freedom to tune the setup to achieve the fabled “magic carpet ride” effect, which gives the impression that the car is gliding over uneven ground.

With major impacts, the spring and shock absorber work together with the hydraulic compression or decompression stops, which gradually slow the movement to avoid jolts at the end of the range. Unlike a traditional mechanical stop, which absorbs energy, but then returns part of it as a shock, the hydraulic stop absorbs and dissipates this energy.

ADVANCED COMFORT SEATS

The wide and welcoming seats in New ë-C4 and New C4 instantly invite passengers to climb inside. They provide a pleasant feeling of comfort, well-being and support, giving everyone on-board the impression that they are sitting in an armchair that is isolated from the road. Sitting higher than the competition – thanks to the raised ride height – all occupants can see further and can face the road with peace-of-mind.

Another innovation – also exclusive to Citroën – Advanced Comfort seats are available right across the range. They were introduced to the Citroën range on C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross SUV. They are available on New ë-C4 and New C4 as part of the Urban Grey, Metropolitan Grey, Metropolitan Blue, Hype Black and Hype Red ambiences.

Advanced Comfort seats work in four dimensions to offer the very best in terms of comfort:

Visual comfort: immediately visible padding, an undeniable visual signature reinforced by stitching forming graphic elements typical of the brand’s previous models, such as GS or BX.

Welcoming comfort: the special foam on the surface of the seat, thickened by 15 mm, offers softness and support from the first contact.

Dynamic comfort: the new high-density foam at the core of the seats holds the occupants in place during long journeys, guaranteeing optimum comfort over time by avoiding any settling effect after long hours of driving and preventing the seats from ageing after several years of use.

Postural comfort: the design of the seats contributes to optimum driving comfort, with wide seats and backrests, reinforced support, lumbar and height adjustment of the front seats, electric front seat adjustment, plus wide and comfortable side and central armrests at the front and in the rear.

To enhance the feeling of well-being on-board, the front seats can be heated and fitted with a massage function.

CLEVER STORAGE FOR EVERYONE

Special attention has been paid to storage, everywhere around the car. The vehicle’s design has freed up as many storage spaces as possible. No less than 16 open or closed storage compartments provide a total volume of 39-litres of storage compartments for greater practicality on a daily basis. This innovative and practical equipment meets the ever-increasing expectations of passengers, both front and rear.

Unique storage and equipment for the front passenger:

Smart Pad Support Citroën™ is a World Premiere on New ë-C4 and New C4. It is a retractable system designed to hold a tablet computer. It is solid, functional and directly built into the dashboard. It enables the front passenger to make the most of the time spent on-board.

The Dashboard tray is a large sliding drawer with a cushioned action, positioned in front of the front passenger. It has a special anti-slip surface to store personal items or hold a tablet in place in complete safety.

A large glovebox under the Dashboard tray also has a soft action.

The high and wide centre console has been designed to offer maximum storage space:

A large storage area in front of the console has an anti-slip dividing flap so that some objects are hidden and others can be kept within easy reach on top of the flap.

An open wireless charging area for smartphones comes combined with two USB sockets, one of which is Type C.

A storage slot in front of the gear lever for various small items.

A large central storage compartment with sliding closure, concealing two cup holders.

Ample storage space under the front centre sliding armrest.

For rear passengers:

Cup holders and a storage space in the rear seat foldaway armrest for items such as pens.

Map pockets on the back of the front seats.

All passengers also benefit from wide and deep front and rear door bins.

SPACIOUSNESS AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL

A compact hatchback must be a multi-purpose car, capable of doing everything. New ë-C4 and New C4 offer both compact exterior dimensions to maintain agility and generous interior space, thanks in particular to a wheelbase measuring 2,670 mm – one of the longest in the segment – that underpins the “Best in Class” knee room in the rear at 198 mm. The 1,800 mm exterior width easily accommodates three people in the rear – providing 1,380 mm of width at the shoulders and 1,440 mm at the elbows.

With a generous 380-litre boot and a low, flat loading sill (715 mm), New ë-C4 and New C4 are positioned at the heart of the segment and can be adapted to suit individual needs. For added convenience, a two-position floor allows the boot to be divided into compartments and provides a flat floor when the rear seating is folded down. For even more practicality in everyday life, hooks are present to hang bags, while a ski hatch allows particularly long objects to extend into the cabin.

A REAL COCOON INSULATED FROM THE OUTSIDE

Particular attention has been paid to acoustic insulation, with a focus on running and aerodynamic noise, providing passengers with exceptional sound insulation. Special attention has been paid to the insulation around the engine block. Inside New ë-C4 the silence is exceptional, with no vibrations to disturb the peace and quiet on-board.

The 18-inch diamond cut “Crosslight” alloy wheels on New ë-C4 have been specifically developed to enhance vibration comfort.

In addition to Arkamys digital sound processing, New ë-C4 and New C4 also offer an eight speaker Hi-Fi system. One speaker on top of the dashboard, woofers in the front and rear doors, tweeters in the windscreen pillars and a subwoofer under the boot floor – allowing music lovers to enjoy their music just as they do in their living room.

A PASSENGER COMPARTMENT BATHED IN LIGHT

On-board light is one of the pillars of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. Passengers are immersed in a tranquil and positive atmosphere thanks to a generous 4.3 m² glass area and warm materials. Light-coloured roof lining and interior pillar trim ensures clarity and warmth, while some interior ambiences feature brighter hues, which are unusual in the automotive environment, such as the Metropolitan Blue or the Hype Red ambiences.

In addition to the side windows and quarter-lights, New ë-C4 and New C4 also have a large electric panoramic sunroof, bathing the passenger compartment in light. Its design preserves headroom at the rear and comes complete with a sunblind to adjust the desired level of brightness in the cabin. The interior is light and comfortable, with the sunroof open or closed, so that every journey is an experience in itself.

At night the atmosphere is pleasant and reassuring, thanks in particular to the LED ambient lighting on the digital instrument panel, which is matched to the white backlighting of the driving and on-board comfort functions and the front and rear lights.

TOP CLASS TEMPERATURE COMFORT

Providing comfort in terms of temperature, even in the most extreme conditions, New ë-C4 and New C4 offer:

Heated windscreen and steering wheel – for selected markets, new in the Citroën range,

Heated seats, front and rear,

A dual-zone automatic climate control system with dual controls for ease of use: physical controls on the central front panel and digital controls on the touchscreen,

Air vents in the rear centre console for the rear passengers

20 LATEST GENERATION DRIVING AID TECHNOLOGIES

New ë-C4 and New C4 are packed with driving aids – no less than 20 latest-generation technologies in all. That is as many as on C5 Aircross SUV, which is the benchmark for driving aids at Citroën. With New ë-C4 and New C4 the customer is well and truly on the road to autonomous driving.

Technologies to improve safety while driving

Active Safety Brake: This system automatically brakes the vehicle if there is the risk of a collision, by detecting and analysing obstacles, whether fixed or moving, pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles, including at night.

This system automatically brakes the vehicle if there is the risk of a collision, by detecting and analysing obstacles, whether fixed or moving, pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles, including at night. Collision Risk Alert and Post Collision Safety Brake : Warns the driver that the vehicle is in danger of colliding with the vehicle in front, from 19 mph (30 km/h) upwards. Post Collision Safety Brake activates automatically after a collision to avoid further movement.

: Warns the driver that the vehicle is in danger of colliding with the vehicle in front, from 19 mph (30 km/h) upwards. Post Collision Safety Brake activates automatically after a collision to avoid further movement. Blind Spot Monitoring System : Lights in the door mirrors warn the driver if there is a car in their blind spot.

: Lights in the door mirrors warn the driver if there is a car in their blind spot. Active Lane Departure Warning System : The system alerts the driver and corrects the vehicle’s trajectory as soon as it detects a risk of unintentional lane departure without the driver indicating. The driver can prevent this correction, if they hold the steering wheel firmly.

: The system alerts the driver and corrects the vehicle’s trajectory as soon as it detects a risk of unintentional lane departure without the driver indicating. The driver can prevent this correction, if they hold the steering wheel firmly. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function : The system adapts to the speed of the vehicle in front by automatically maintaining the safe distance previously selected by the driver. If necessary, the system also has the ability to stop the vehicle and restart it automatically without the driver having to touch the brake or accelerator.

: The system adapts to the speed of the vehicle in front by automatically maintaining the safe distance previously selected by the driver. If necessary, the system also has the ability to stop the vehicle and restart it automatically without the driver having to touch the brake or accelerator. Highway Driver Assist : This Level two semi-autonomous driving device combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Active Lane Departure Warning. The driver can delegate driving partially to the vehicle, the only constraint being to keep concentrating on the road, with the driver’s hands on the wheel, according to the legislation in force. They can take over driving at any time.

: This Level two semi-autonomous driving device combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Active Lane Departure Warning. The driver can delegate driving partially to the vehicle, the only constraint being to keep concentrating on the road, with the driver’s hands on the wheel, according to the legislation in force. They can take over driving at any time. Coffee Break Alert : The driver is warned with an indicator on the dashboard that it is time to take a break after a two-hour drive at speeds above 43 mph (70 km/h).

: The driver is warned with an indicator on the dashboard that it is time to take a break after a two-hour drive at speeds above 43 mph (70 km/h). Driver Attention Alert : The system evaluates the driver’s state of alertness by identifying deviations in trajectory from the road markings and warns them if their level of alertness is reduced.

: The system evaluates the driver’s state of alertness by identifying deviations in trajectory from the road markings and warns them if their level of alertness is reduced. Extended traffic sign recognition and recommendation : This system displays the speed limit on the instrument panel, as well as certain other traffic signs (stop, one-way street, etc.). The desired speed is set with a single action by the driver.

: This system displays the speed limit on the instrument panel, as well as certain other traffic signs (stop, one-way street, etc.). The desired speed is set with a single action by the driver. Intelligent beam headlights: The device allows automatic switching from main to dipped beam (and vice versa).

Technologies to enhance comfort and tranquillity on-board

Proximity keyless entry and start : Simply carry the key with you to unlock your vehicle when approaching it, and to start it and lock it again afterwards.

: Simply carry the key with you to unlock your vehicle when approaching it, and to start it and lock it again afterwards. Colour head-up display : The main driving information (speed, navigation etc.), is projected in colour, into the driver’s direct field of vision, allowing them to focus on the road ahead.

: The main driving information (speed, navigation etc.), is projected in colour, into the driver’s direct field of vision, allowing them to focus on the road ahead. Automatic electric parking brake : This system automatically applies the parking brake when the engine is switched off, and releases it again as soon as the vehicle is set in motion. The driver can intervene at any time to apply or release the parking brake via the control on the centre console.

: This system automatically applies the parking brake when the engine is switched off, and releases it again as soon as the vehicle is set in motion. The driver can intervene at any time to apply or release the parking brake via the control on the centre console. Lateral parking sensors : This system provides information on the proximity of obstacles in the flanks of the manoeuvring vehicle by memorising the data collected by sensors located on the front and rear bumpers coupled to the vehicle’s trajectory.

: This system provides information on the proximity of obstacles in the flanks of the manoeuvring vehicle by memorising the data collected by sensors located on the front and rear bumpers coupled to the vehicle’s trajectory. Reversing camera with Top Rear vision : As soon as reverse gear is selected, a camera displays a rear view from the vehicle onto the touchscreen, with coloured markings according to the proximity of any obstacles. A 180° image of the area behind the vehicle is displayed, as viewed from above.

: As soon as reverse gear is selected, a camera displays a rear view from the vehicle onto the touchscreen, with coloured markings according to the proximity of any obstacles. A 180° image of the area behind the vehicle is displayed, as viewed from above. 360° vision : Activated automatically when the vehicle is in reverse gear, or manually by the driver, this feature provides video assistance for all low-speed manoeuvres, providing a 360° view from the top of the car and its surroundings. The view is updated as the vehicle moves.

: Activated automatically when the vehicle is in reverse gear, or manually by the driver, this feature provides video assistance for all low-speed manoeuvres, providing a 360° view from the top of the car and its surroundings. The view is updated as the vehicle moves. Park Assist : This system is an active parking aid, for parallel parking (entry and exit) or parking spaces (entry), making manoeuvres smoother, easier and safer.

: This system is an active parking aid, for parallel parking (entry and exit) or parking spaces (entry), making manoeuvres smoother, easier and safer. Hill Start Assist : The system prevents unwanted vehicle movement to help with hill starts when the brake pedal is released. This function acts on slopes greater than 3% by stabilising the vehicle for two seconds.

: The system prevents unwanted vehicle movement to help with hill starts when the brake pedal is released. This function acts on slopes greater than 3% by stabilising the vehicle for two seconds. Static cornering light function : The right or left fog light comes on, in addition to the main headlight beams, to illuminate up to 75° to the right or left corner of the vehicle, depending on the angle of the steering wheel.

: The right or left fog light comes on, in addition to the main headlight beams, to illuminate up to 75° to the right or left corner of the vehicle, depending on the angle of the steering wheel. Trailer Stability Control: This is a trailer stabiliser on vehicles equipped with a factory optional tow hitch device. It detects the trailer as soon as its electrical connector is attached to the vehicle and reduces swaying by means of individual and alternating braking actions on each wheel on the front axle. If there is more significant movement of the trailer, the system reduces engine torque and brakes the vehicle at all four wheels in order correct the speed as quickly as possible.

SIX CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGIES FOR CONTINUITY BETWEEN THE CUSTOMER’S DIGITAL WORLD AND THE CAR

Dedicated connected services offer the customer comfort without limits, smooth and seamlessly, for worry-free journeys. Encompassing in particular the entire electrification ecosystem specific to New ë-C4, these services make the use of the vehicle simpler and more serene, offering continuity between the digital world and the car, allowing occupants to stay connected and relax.

The 10-inch touchscreen , with a capacitive screen that needs only be touched with the tip of a finger, is the real nerve centre of the vehicle. It allows the driver to configure the vehicle, access the multimedia system, telephone, air-conditioning and navigation. It also features voice recognition.

, with a capacitive screen that needs only be touched with the tip of a finger, is the real nerve centre of the vehicle. It allows the driver to configure the vehicle, access the multimedia system, telephone, air-conditioning and navigation. It also features voice recognition. Wireless charging for smartphones allows a wide range of Qi-compatible devices to be induction-charged using a charging mat incorporated into the centre console. The wireless transmission of electrical energy is based on the principle of magnetic induction.

allows a wide range of Qi-compatible devices to be induction-charged using a charging mat incorporated into the centre console. The wireless transmission of electrical energy is based on the principle of magnetic induction. ConnectedCAM Citroën® is an independent camera system integrated into the base of the rear-view mirror. It uses full HD and GPS technology. The camera allows you to take a photo or video of the outside scene in front of your vehicle, with the corresponding data stored on the integrated 16 GB memory card. Thanks to the WiFi connection, the data recorded by the camera can be transferred to a smartphone to be shared via e-mail or social networks. ConnectedCAM Citroën® continuously films the road in front of the windscreen and automatically saves the recordings in the event of an accident. This system is for both fun and security. Typically Citroën, this system is already available on New C3 and C5 Aircross SUV.

is an independent camera system integrated into the base of the rear-view mirror. It uses full HD and GPS technology. The camera allows you to take a photo or video of the outside scene in front of your vehicle, with the corresponding data stored on the integrated 16 GB memory card. Thanks to the WiFi connection, the data recorded by the camera can be transferred to a smartphone to be shared via e-mail or social networks. ConnectedCAM Citroën® continuously films the road in front of the windscreen and automatically saves the recordings in the event of an accident. This system is for both fun and security. Typically Citroën, this system is already available on New C3 and C5 Aircross SUV. Connect Assist , a free, no-subscription, 24/7, location-based emergency call and assistance service, which allows the appropriate help to be sent to the customer, either automatically or by pressing the emergency or assistance buttons. There is also an e-remote control system for controlling the vehicle from a distance using the MyCitroën app (New ë-C4 offers programming, charging and pre-heating or pre-cooling to optimise electrical autonomy, checking battery capacity and remaining range, mileage and vehicle location).

, a free, no-subscription, 24/7, location-based emergency call and assistance service, which allows the appropriate help to be sent to the customer, either automatically or by pressing the emergency or assistance buttons. There is also an e-remote control system for controlling the vehicle from a distance using the MyCitroën app (New ë-C4 offers programming, charging and pre-heating or pre-cooling to optimise electrical autonomy, checking battery capacity and remaining range, mileage and vehicle location). Connect Nav is the latest-generation 3D connected navigation system, which is combined with connected services such as TomTom Traffic for real-time traffic information, location and prices of petrol stations and car parks, weather information and local search for points of interest. Users will also appreciate the Danger Zone alerts. This system is enhanced still further on New ë-C4 with POI including electric charging zones in addition to fuel stations and a graphic showing the radius of range according to battery charge level.

is the latest-generation 3D connected navigation system, which is combined with connected services such as TomTom Traffic for real-time traffic information, location and prices of petrol stations and car parks, weather information and local search for points of interest. Users will also appreciate the Danger Zone alerts. This system is enhanced still further on New ë-C4 with POI including electric charging zones in addition to fuel stations and a graphic showing the radius of range according to battery charge level. Connect Play, using the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay™ compatible Mirror Screen function, allows occupants to enjoy applications from your smartphone on the touchscreen in complete safety. New ë-C4 and New C4 have four USB sockets allowing everyone to recharge their smartphones: two sockets at the bottom of the centre console (one USB type A and one USB type C), and two at the rear of the centre console (one USB type A and one USB type C).