E-wallet specialist STICPAY is launching a cashback service for its gaming and gambling customers worldwide in early May.

The new service enables users to receive a percentage of money they have spent through cashback when they start using an online gaming partner’s services. Cashback, as the fintech firm is describing it, can be reclaimed anytime using a number of payment methods or gamers can spend their balance with STICPAY partners, which have signed-up to the program.

Initially, 20 STICPAY partners have signed-up for the service, with the fintech firm saying it is looking to regularly add new gaming platform partners.

STICPAY ’s customers use e-wallet services for e-commerce, transfer of funds to family members and for forex trading, both for seasoned professionals and individuals as well as playing games such as casino and poker. The firm has experienced year-on-year growth of 300% across its global user base that now numbers over 100,000.

The move follows a cashback facility, which includes Google Play and Apple apps, specifically for forex traders which was launched at the start of the year.

Cashback for the gaming and gambling communities had been scheduled for a later date but STICPAY’s client service director James Bay says: ‘The forex cashback facility is proving very popular with our customers across the world, so moving the service for gamers forward is no gamble.’