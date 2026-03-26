Saltburn care home staff brave the cold for homeless veterans

STAFF from a Saltburn-by-the-Sea care home spent a night sleeping outdoors to raise money and awareness for homeless armed forces veterans.

The team from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, took part in The Great Tommy Sleep Out 2026, a national challenge to sleep outside during March in support of former service personnel facing homelessness.

Five members of staff were joined by Pearl Cawley, a veteran champion who volunteers at the home, along with Dave Walker, the brother of one of the team.

Staff members included Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator, carers Denise Keeler and Shannon Simpson, domestic worker Debbie Weldon, and cook Donna Buck.

The group set-up makeshift beds using cardboard and sleeping bags in the garden at Hazelgrove Court, braving the cold throughout the night to highlight the difficult and often dangerous conditions many veterans face daily.

Sharon said: “It wasn’t just about giving up a bed for the night, but standing up for the men and women who’ve served our country and now find themselves without a safe place to call home.”

The team raised £600 for the Royal British Veterans Enterprise, organisers of The Great Tommy Sleep Out. The funds will help provide safe accommodation, mental health support and a pathway back to independence for veterans across the UK.

Each participant received a beanie hat embroidered with “The Great Tommy Sleep Out 2026”, which they wore throughout the event.

Sharon added: “Everyone who did the sleep out agreed on how awful it must be to be homeless. At the end of our sleep out we were able to come inside and get warm and have a bacon bun.

“If you are homeless you don’t have this opportunity and just have to endure the weather day after day. We were also able to do the sleep out in a safe place and as a group, whereas the homeless are often completely alone and on the streets.

“Our staff were all honoured to take part and thankful to all those who donated.”