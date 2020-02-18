New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, the latest addition to the brand’s flagship range, has officially opened for orders in the UK. Available in the two most popular trims ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’, this is Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid and the first model in the brand’s electrification offensive. To coincide with the opening of orders, pricing and specification details have also been announced.

New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is now available to order in the UK, with pricing starting from just £35,340 MRRP OTR for the well appointed ‘Flair’ trim level. First customer deliveries are expected to commence from mid-year 2020. This landmark launch marks the beginning of the brand’s exciting electrification offensive, which will see all Citroën models offered with either a battery electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, in addition to internal combustion engines (ICE), by 2025.

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid comes with a powerful and adaptable new powertrain, with a PureTech 180 Stop & Start petrol engine and an 80kW electric motor, combined with a new ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, to offer the equivalent of up to 225hp and a smooth, comfortable and serene driving experience that is synonymous with a Citroën. The combined petrol engine and electric motor produces CO2 of just 32-33g/km and fuel efficiency of up to 168mpg on a combined cycle, (WLTP certified, dependent on version).

With three driving modes, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid offers drivers the opportunity to optimise the vehicle to their driving needs:

Electric – the car uses only the battery-powered electric motor, resulting in an ultra-quiet and smooth drive with zero exhaust emissions, offering a range of up to 34miles (WLTP certified).

Hybrid – the car chooses the best mix of electric and petrol propulsion to suit the driving style whilst optimising efficiency.

Sport – the car combines the power of electric and petrol motors to offer outstanding performance.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid can be specified in two well-appointed trim levels, ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’, with all models enjoying standard equipment including: Citroën Connect Nav with 3 year subscription to TomTom® Live Traffic, active blind spot monitoring, active lane keeping assist, active safety brake, front and rear parking sensors and a 180° colour reversing camera. In addition, ‘Flair Plus’ models boast a half-leather interior, an electric driver’s seat, a motorised hands-free tailgate, active cruise control and 19-inch ‘Art’ bi-tone alloy wheels.

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid also benefits from the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. This includes the brand’s unique suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, which is a technology that integrates hydraulic bump stops to better control compression and rebound. This ensures that the suspension travel is much more progressive, even on the most adverse of surfaces. C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid takes this a step further with the introduction of a specific multi-arm rear suspension. Paired with the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, this new rear suspension design offers excellent handling and ride comfort regardless of the conditions are on the road. Another key component is the Advanced Comfort seats, which are standard specification on all Hybrid versions.With broad cushions and wide seat backs, they combine high-density foam at the heart of each seat and a thick, textured foam on the surface to ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

Over and above C5 Aircross SUV models powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine, Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid model also benefits from the following PHEV attributes:

Hybrid badging on the front wings and tailgate

‘Anodised’ Blue colour pack as an option

Storage compartment (with hinged cover) for storing the charging cable under boot floor

Mode 3 charging cable with Type 2 connector

Custom interface for instrument cluster and touchscreen

Driving mode selector on central console with ‘Brake mode’ intensity option

Programmable cabin pre-conditioning (heating/cooling) and deferred charging

Acoustically insulated driver’s and passenger’s side windows

Keyless entry and start

Multi-arm rear suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®

Frameless auto-dimming electrochrome rear-view mirror with blue LED electric driving mode indicator

7kW on-board charger capable of accelerated charging < 2hrs via 7kW wall box / public charging point

2KWh lithium ion battery

Available from launch, a number of services will be available to make the transition to a new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid a seamless experience for our customers.

ë-REMOTE CONTROL: a service integrated into the existing MyCitroën app, offering a host of features including;

Deferred charging – allowing drivers to schedule when they want the car to start charging when it is plugged in. This is particularly beneficial if your energy tariff has defined off-peak times, so you can charge the car when the electricity is cheapest

Pre-conditioning – using the app you can remotely set the car to warm up or cool down to a comfortable 21°C. This can be done even when the car is not being charged (providing it has a certain level of charge)

POD POINT

Pod Point is Citroën UK’s home charging partner. If customers don’t already have a home charging facility, Pod Point supply and install accelerated home charging points (wall boxes) that will allow C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid to charge fully in under two hours (7kW charging point). These charging points will be eligible for the £500 Home Charge Grant (from OLEV/Government) subject to the driver or owner meeting the qualifying criteria.

POLAR

Citroën has partnered with POLAR, the largest and best-performing public charge network in the UK, to offer UK customers buying a new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid a six-month free subscription (normally worth £7.85 per month) to the POLAR service, which offers a good availability of charging points – with many not incurring any extra per-kWh charges.

MODEL RANGE AND PRICING

TRIM ENGINE CO 2 (g/km) MRRP OTR Flair Plug-in Hybrid ë- EAT8 PureTech 180 + 80kW electric motor 32 £35,340.00 Flair Plus Plug-in Hybrid ë- EAT8 PureTech 180 + 80kW electric motor 32 £36,815.00

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS · Hybrid 225 ë-EAT8 · Petrol engine: PureTech 180 S&S Euro 6 – 180hp (132kW) · Electric engine: 110hp (80kW) installed between the petrol engine and the gearbox · Combined power: 225hp (165kW) · Battery: High Voltage 200V Li-Ion 13.2kWh · Front wheel drive · Electric engine torque: 320Nm · ë-EAT8 electrified automatic gearbox · Range in 100% electric mode: 34 miles / 55 km (functional up to 84mph / 135km/h, where permitted) – WLTP cycle · CO 2 emissions : 32-33g/km – WLTP cycle, dependent on combination of options ordered · Charging time: Less than two hours on 32 A Wall Box, with standard 7kW charger

New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is available to order now, with first customer deliveries anticipated from mid-year 2020.