New 100%-electric Citroën ë-Berlingo Van officially launches in the UK today – Thursday 20 January.

Basic MRR prices start from £25,980 (after Government Plug-in Van Grant of £2,500*, excluding VAT).

New ë-Berlingo Van Electric is available either as a Panel Van or Crew Van – the Crew Van can transport cargo and up to five people at the same time.

Choice of two different body lengths on Panel Van versions.

New ë-Berlingo Van is compact and agile, yet offers load volumes up to 4.4m 3 and payloads up to 803kg.

A zero-emissions range of up to 171 miles (WLTP) makes it ideal for fleet and local business operators.

Commercial launch of ë-Berlingo Van Electric completes the brands core electric LCV range in the UK.

Multi-award winning Citroën Berlingo Van was the UK’s best-selling compact van in 2021.

Today, Thursday 20 January 2022, marks the commercial launch of the all-electric Citroën ë-Berlingo Van, a vehicle set to shake up the compact electric van segment in the UK. The multi-award winning Berlingo Van – already the UK’s best-selling compact van in 2021 – will see its appeal grow still further with the introduction of Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric.

New Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric is available in Panel Van form, with two body lengths, and as a Crew Van. To meet the needs of fleet and SME business customers, New ë-Berlingo Van Electric is available in sizes ‘M’ and ‘XL’, with Medium models measuring 4.4m long, and XL variants coming in at 4.75m long. All versions are 1.90m high and – thanks to a specially adapted power steering system – have an agile turning circle of just 10.8m (with the exception of the XL Crew Van, which has an increased turning circle of 11.4m).

Load volumes in Panel Van ‘M’ versions range from 3.3m3 to 3.9m3 – with the EXTENSO® seat folded, while the ‘XL’ variant offers an increased available load volume of 3.8m3 to 4.4m3. ‘M’ variants can carry loads of up to 3.09m in length and have a maximum payload of 803kg, while the longer ‘XL’ model offers a 3.44m maximum load length with the EXTENSO® seat folded down, and a maximum payload of 751kg.

New Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric features a 50kWh battery connected to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor with up to 260Nm of torque. From a single charge, ë-Berlingo Van has a range of up to 171 miles under WLTP testing. Ideal for both fleet and business users, ë-Berlingo Van also supports up to 100kW rapid charging – with a 0-80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

New ë-Berlingo Crew Van also has a range of up to 171 miles (WLTP), and can comfortably carry cargo and up to five people when needed. Whichever configuration customers choose, Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric keeps running costs low in all types of use. New Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric is currently exempt from Congestion and Ultra-low Emissions Zone charges.

All new ë-Berlingo Van Electric models come with a ‘Mode 3’ charging cable with ‘Type 2’ connectors for accelerated charging from wallboxes and dedicated public charging points. All versions also feature a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger as standard.

Drivers have the choice of three operating modes when at the wheel: Normal, Eco and Power – to suit a wide variety of loads and on-road conditions. To optimise the range, ë-Berlingo Van Electric also features regenerative braking, with drivers able to activate a ‘B’ button via the central console to maximise energy recovery during braking.

New ë-Berlingo Van Electric is available with a choice of two trims levels, ‘Enterprise Pro’ and ‘Driver Pro’. Enterprise Pro trim is available on both Panel Van versions (‘M’ or ‘XL’) and on the Crew Van variant. Driver Pro trim is offered exclusively on the ‘M’ Panel Van model.

Enterprise Pro

Enterprise Pro trim comes as standard with electrically operated folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights. On the inside it features Citroën’s EXTENSO® modular folding passenger bench seat, which can increase load space and comes with a pivoting writing table. Additional storage is located under the central seat, while a load-through bulkhead improves practicality still further.

Both Panel Van and Crew Van Enterprise Pro models also offer, as standard, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Citroën Connect DAB radio, Bluetooth® and associated USB sockets. To ensure the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users, Enterprise Pro models offer cruise control with programmable speed limiter.

Driver Pro

Top-of-the-range Drive Pro models boast 16-inch ‘Starlit’ black alloy wheels and a ‘Look Pack’ featuring a body-coloured rear bumper, side rubbing strips and exterior door handles.

Inside, Driver Pro models enjoy an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen with Citroën Connect Navigation including a three-year subscription to live traffic alerts. The Citroën Connect Box Emergency & Assistance system puts the driver in touch with a trained advisor in the event of an accident or incident when in use.

Driver Pro variants also add Surround Rear Vision, front and rear parking sensors, as well as side and rear cameras that help drivers manoeuvre when reversing.

The 50kWh battery pack in ë-Berlingo Van Electric is covered by an eight year/100,000 mile warranty, for up to 70% of the original battery capacity – for added peace-of-mind.

NEW CITROËN Ë-BERLINGO VAN ELECTRIC VAN RANGE & PRICING

Body Style / Trim Level Version Basic MRRP after PiVG* Panel Van Enterprise Pro M 50kWh 800 £25,980 XL 50kWh 750 £27,180 Panel Van Driver Pro M 50kWh 800 £27,595 Crew Van Enterprise Pro XL 50kWh 700 £28,330

* UK Government Plug-in Van Grant currently up to £2,500.