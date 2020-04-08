Coronavirus COVID-19 patients are relieving anxiety and sharing facts and strategies in a new and free online support group.

Malecare, the USA based patient advocacy nonprofit, announced a new, free coronavirus COVID-19 online support group at https:// coronavirussupportgroup.org People diagnosed with COVID-19 and the worried well are welcome to join. Everyone from around the world can register for free and post and reply.

As lockdowns and quarantines grip people throughout the world, the Coronavirus Support Group will provide a safe and helpful place for people to share their stories, worries, and useful hints. The online group is monitored by experienced health care social workers to reduce rumor-mongering and fake news.

Malecare currently manages global patient support communities that serve over 57,000 people. Malecare is donating its time and tech resources, pro bono.

“Good information and emotional support are essential inputs for protecting ourselves and each other during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Malecare’s director, Darryl Mitteldorf.

“I’ve only been on the Coronavirus support group for a few days, but I feel calmer already,” said Daniel, a man from France who tested positive and is home-quarantined.

The Coronavirus Support Group is in English, but everyone can post in their native language.

“You can’t tell people to self-quarantine for 14 days and then leave them alone to suffer from fear. The online Coronavirus Support Group will be helpful to all and lifesaving to some,” said Mr. Mitteldorf.

About Malecare

Malecare is one of America’s leading cancer patient nonprofit advocacy organization.