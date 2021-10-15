Dacia launches the New Duster Commercial, bringing even greater versatility and usability to the Duster range

Based on the rugged New Duster SUV, the New Duster Commercial has been expertly converted to a practical, professional LCV

Conversion sees rear seats and seatbelts removed, replaced with flat load floor, mesh bulkhead, load cover, opaque window film, and security alarm

Practical load area offers up to 1,623 litres of useful volume and up to 503kg payload

Range of efficient Euro 6D-Full compliant petrol and diesel engines with availability of dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox

All-wheel drive version continues Duster Commercial’s status as the most affordable 4×4 LCV in the UK

A simple yet generously equipped two-model range with Essential and Comfort trim levels

Three-year, 60,000-mile warranty with three-year roadside cover as standard

Orders open now, with prices starting from £12,795 excluding VAT

Dacia has announced the introduction of the New Duster Commercial, offering unbeatable value for money for businesses looking for a robust LCV that simply gets the job done.

Based on the passenger version of Dacia’s SUV, the New Duster Commercial brings even more versatility and capability to an already incredibly practical package. Homologated as an N1 commercial version, the New Duster Commercial builds on the Duster’s rugged and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area, offering 1,623 litres of space and up to 503kg payload capacity.

In updating the successful formula established by the outgoing model, the New Duster Commercial gains the same bold styling and unmistakable personality as the New Duster SUV, thanks to its Y-shaped LED running lights, new front grille, and updated alloy wheel designs.

The New Duster Commercial is powered by a range of punchy yet efficient petrol and diesel engines, complete with the option of Dacia’s dual-clutch EDC automatic transmission. For the more adventurous tradesperson, farmer, or utility company that needs to access remote areas, a four-wheel-drive model offers genuine go-anywhere capability.

For simplicity, two trim levels – Essential and Comfort – bring the same generous equipment to the New Duster Commercial as the Duster SUV, including a new 8-inch touchscreen boasting Dacia’s Media Display infotainment system complete with both Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®.

PRACTICAL AND SPACIOUS CARGO AREA

The conversion takes place right at the factory, with experienced Dacia technicians replacing the rear seats of the Duster with a completely flat wooden load floor covered with a hard-wearing surface. A sturdy mesh bulkhead safely separates the load area from the front passenger compartment, while a series of lashing eyes make it easy to secure loose cargo.

A full-length removable load cover keeps the cargo bay’s contents shielded from prying eyes, aided by the opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows. Finally, rubber mats and a built-in alarm system round out the protection measures.

With up to 1,623 litres of cargo space on offer, the New Duster Commercial is a natural fit for any number of hard-working trades. The absence of a load sill makes accessing the space easy and, with a bay length of 1,792mm, even the longest loads can be accommodated with ease. A generous load width of 1,247mm and a floor-to-ceiling height on the 4×2 models of 917mm means bulky items can be easily transported, too. Meanwhile, a maximum payload of up to 503kg (depending on model) ensures the New Duster Commercial is ready for a day’s work no matter how much is being asked of it.

BOLD EXTERIOR DESIGN

The New Duster Commercial shares the same tough and ready-for-anything styling as the Duster SUV on which it is based. Echoing the new front grille design and Y-shaped LED running lights, the New Duster Commercial continues the bold and striking look premiered by the rest of the Duster range.

Flared wheel-arches matched with durable skid plates, front and rear, emphasise the New Duster Commercial’s outdoor spirit, while new alloy wheel designs and a choice of seven appealing paintwork colours – including the stunning Arizona Orange – bring an added sense of flair.

Contrasting black roof bars hint at the Duster Commercial’s sense of adventure, backed up by its 210mm of ground clearance and 450mm wading depth. As a go-anywhere, carry anything LCV, the New Duster Commercial offers unrivalled capability for excellent value.

EFFICIENT ENGINES

The New Duster Commercial features a range of proven and efficient petrol and diesel engines with outputs from 90hp to 150hp, covering a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. A six-speed manual transmission is fitted as standard, while Dacia’s six-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission is available exclusively with the TCe 150.

The petrol range starts with the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-litre TCe 90, delivering 90hp and 160Nm of torque at 2,750rpm, with combined cycle economy of up to 45.6mpg (WLTP).

The more powerful 1.3-litre four-cylinder TCe 130 offers 130hp and a useful 240Nm of torque from just 1,600rpm, while matching the smaller unit’s official fuel economy figure of 45.6mpg (WLTP).

Completing the petrol line-up is the TCe 150, coupled exclusively with Dacia’s six-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission. Despite its impressive 0-62mph acceleration time of just 9.7 seconds and its 124mph top speed, the TCe 150 still returns the same 45.6mpg (WLTP) economy as its petrol-powered siblings.

The 1.5-litre Blue dCi diesel engine develops 115hp and 260Nm of torque at 2,000rpm, and is available with the choice of either two- or four-wheel-drive. The Blue dCi 115 4×2 offers impressive fuel economy of 57.6mpg (WLTP) and low CO 2 emissions of just 127g/km, while the 4×4 version emits 139g/km and achieves a creditable 53.3mpg (WLTP) on the combined cycle.

All are compliant with the latest Euro 6D-Full emissions regulations and are equipped with Stop & Start – which automatically turns the engine off at a standstill to reduce emissions and boost fuel economy – as standard.

Model Power (hp) Torque (Nm) @ rpm 0-62mph (secs) Top speed (mph) CO 2 (g/km) Combined Fuel Consumption MPG WLTP (L/100km) TCe 90 4×2 90 160 @ 2,750 13.1 103 140 45.6 (6.2) TCe 130 4×2 130 240 @ 1,600 10.6 120 141 45.6 (6.2) TCe 150 4×2 EDC 150 250 @ 1,700-3,250 9.7 124 142 45.6 (6.2) Blue dCi 115 4×2 115 260 @ 2,000 10.3 113 127 57.6 (4.9) Blue dCi 115 4×4 115 260 @ 2,000 10.3 108 139 53.3 (5.3)



SIMPLIFIED TWO-MODEL RANGE

The New Duster Commercial is available in two simple-to-understand specifications, both with a generous standard level of equipment.

As standard, the Duster Commercial Essential features Dacia’s distinctive Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, black roof bars with ‘Duster’ inscription, 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, electric front windows, cruise control with speed limiter, seven-function on-board computer, height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel with backlit controls, DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB connection.

Moving up to the Comfort specification adds 16-inch alloy wheels, black-painted door mirrors, body-colour door handles, chrome front grille, front fog lights, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, rear-view camera with parking sensors, hill descent control, and a centre differential lock on 4×4 models. The interior, meanwhile, gains upgraded Comfort upholstery, black door sill protection strips, soft-feel steering wheel, centre console with driver’s armrest, height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, and Dacia’s Media Display infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, smartphone replication with both Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®, and two USB ports.

Both Essential and Comfort models are offered with a spare wheel as an available option, while metallic paint in one of six colours – Slate Grey, Highland Grey, Pearl Black, Iron Blue, Fusion Red, and the stunning Arizona Orange – can be specified across the range.

With prices starting from just £12,795 excluding VAT, the New Duster Commercial is available to order now, with TCe 90 and TCe 130 following shortly after. First customer deliveries are expected in December.

PRICING

Version VED Year 1 BIK Basic Price VAT 20% Total Retail Price First Registration Fee Delivery Charge OTR Essential TCe 90 4×2 £275 31% £12,795 £2,559 £15,354 £55 £595 £16,279 Essential TCe 130 4×2 £275 31% £13,945 £2,789 £16,734 £55 £595 £17,659 Essential Blue dCi 115 4×2 £275 32% £14,345 £2,869 £17,214 £55 £595 £18,139 Essential Blue dCi 115 4×4 £275 34% £16,295 £3,259 £19,554 £55 £595 £20,479 Comfort TCe 90 4×2 £275 31% £14,045 £2,809 £16,854 £55 £595 £17,779 Comfort TCe 130 4×2 £275 31% £15,245 £3,049 £18,294 £55 £595 £19,219 Comfort TCe 150 EDC 4×2 £275 31% £16,945 £3,389 £20,334 £55 £595 £21,259 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 £275 32% £15,645 £3,129 £18,774 £55 £595 £19,699 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×4 £275 34% £17,595 £3,519 £21,114 £55 £595 £22,039

DIMENSIONS

LOAD VOLUME & DIMENSIONS 4×2 4×4 Length (mm) 1,792 Maximum width (mm) 1,247 Minimum width (mm) 977 Height to load cover (mm) 468 365 Height to roof (mm) 917 814 Useful volume to roof (litres) 1,623 1,559 PAYLOAD (kg) Essential Comfort TCe 90 4×2 503 TCe 130 4×2 483 TCe 150 EDC 4×2 – 473 Blue dCi 115 4×2 481 463 Blue dCi 115 4×2 490 471 DIMENSIONS (mm) 4×2 4×4 Overall length 4,341 Wheelbase 2,673 2,676 Front overhang 842 841 Rear overhang 826 824 Overall width with folded mirrors / unfolded mirrors 1,804 / 2,052 Front track 1,563 Rear track 1,570 1,580 Overall height without/with longitudinal roof bars 1,633 / 1,693 1,621 / 1,682 Open tailgate height 2,020 Trunk sill height 782 764 Ground clearance unladen 217 214 Approach angle (degrees) 29° 29° Ramp angle (degrees) 21° 18° Departure angle (degrees) 29° 29° Knee radius in 2nd row 170 Front elbow room 1,403 Front shoulder width 1,383 Front headroom 900

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS