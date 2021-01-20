Working in partnership with the region’s other transport operators as part of the NEbus operators’ association and Nexus, Go North East has improved access to the vaccination centre at Centre for Life in Newcastle.
A dedicated bus stop is now in place directly outside Centre for Life, and is served by many of Go North East’s frequent services from across the region, with the company also serving key hospital hubs and vaccination clinics.
Regular cleaning takes place on board the company’s buses throughout the day with common touchpoints wiped down, and a deep clean each night that includes an anti-viral treatment, allowing customers to travel in confidence knowing that Go North East services are clean, safe and comfy.
Nexus concessionary travel pass holders can also travel for free to any vaccination location in Tyne and Wear before 9.30am if they show their appointment letter along with their pass. The usual arrangements apply in other areas.
Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East and chair of NEbus, said: “This has been an excellent effort by the region’s bus operators working in partnership along with Nexus.
“This new special vaccination bus stop at Centre for Life will allow people to get to their vaccination appointment a whole lot easier, with reduced walking time from other nearby bus stops.
“Those with appointments at hospital hubs or local vaccination clinics can also travel in confidence knowing that it’s easy to get around the region on public transport, which is clean, safe and comfy.”
How to get to the vaccination centre at Centre for Life
Once you have your appointment confirmed, planning your journey with Go North East is easy. The following services serve Clayton Street West when heading into Newcastle and the new dedicated bus stop when leaving Newcastle.
- Services 6 & 6A – which serve Stanley, Annfield Plain, Dipton, Burnopfield, Flint Hill, Sunniside, Whickham, Metrocentre and Newcastle City Centre.
- Tyne Valley Ten 10, 10A & 10B – which serve Hexham, Corbridge, Prudhoe, Blackhall Mill, Crawcrook, Ryton, Blaydon, Metrocentre and Newcastle City Centre.
- Services 12 & 12A – which serve Winlaton, Blaydon and Newcastle City Centre.
- X-lines X30 – which serves Consett, Greencroft, Catchgate, Annfield Plain, Stanley, Sunniside, Whickham, Dunston and Newcastle City Centre.
- X-lines X45 & X47 – which serve Consett, Blackhill, Shotley Bridge, Ebchester, Blackhall Mill, Chopwell, High Spen, Rowlands Gill, Swalwell, Metocentre and Newcastle City Centre.
- Voltra 53 & 54 – which serve areas across Gateshead including Coatsworth Road, Saltwell Park and Saltwell Road, as well as Newcastle City Centre.
- Green Arrow 97 – which serves Gateshead, Lobley Hill, Whickham, Swalwell Estate, Metrocentre and Newcastle City Centre.
Go North East’s Quaylink Q1 and Q2 services also stop at Central Station, which is just a short walk away.
If you are still unsure you can use the company’s handy journey planner.
Other vaccination clinic locations across the region
Across the region, there are also a number of hospital hubs and local vaccination clinics that are accessible with Go North East.
Once you have your appointment, simply use Go North East’s journey planner and you will be on your way in no time at all.