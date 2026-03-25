New Director brings three decades of experience to Northumbrian Water

Blair Mitchell, Northumbrian Water's new Assets Director

Northumbrian Water Group has appointed Blair Mitchell as its new Assets Director.

With more than 30 years of experience in the water sector, Blair takes over leadership of the company’s Assets Directorate, as it moves into the second year of its £3.6bn five-year investment programme.

Blair’s experience includes working within water companies and the supply chain, having started his career with Scottish Water, where he worked for 20 years. Most recently, he was Managing Director of Water, at global engineering and professional services business WSP.

He will oversee Northumbrian Water’s asset management and investment programme, covering the North East of England, and parts of the South East, where the company operates as Essex & Suffolk Water.

Blair said: “I’m excited to be joining such an ambitious company as Northumbrian Water Group and returning to the client side of the industry. I’m looking forward to the challenge of delivering the investment programme across the next four years and beyond, working with a range of partners to ensure we continue to provide the best possible water and wastewater services for our customers and communities.”

Heidi Mottram, Chief Executive of Northumbrian Water Group, said: “Blair is bringing a wealth of experience to the role of Assets Director, and we are excited to welcome him to our Executive Leadership Team. At a time when we are more integrated than ever before with our technical and delivery partners, Blair’s knowledge and understanding of both sides of that relationship will be vital to the success of our ambitious programme of investment.”