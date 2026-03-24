Pitmen Poets UK Tour

Three giants of the contemporary folk world – Billy Mitchell, Bob Fox and Jez Lowe – are reuniting as The Pitmen Poets for a new national tour celebrating the songs, stories and heritage of North East England’s coalfield communities.

Each performer brings a distinguished career to the stage. Billy Mitchell spent much of the 1970s touring Europe with folk-rock pioneers Jack the Lad before becoming one half of the hugely popular duo Maxie & Mitch. In 1996 he was invited to front legendary Tyneside band Lindisfarne, remaining with them until their retirement in 2003. More recently he has toured The Lindisfarne Story alongside fellow musician Ray Laidlaw.

Bob Fox is widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest interpreters of traditional song. Twice nominated as Folk Singer of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, he is a favourite on the national and international folk circuit. He also played the role of the Songman in the acclaimed War Horse, performing in the National Theatre’s West End production and touring versions across the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

Songwriter Jez Lowe, from Easington Colliery in County Durham, has released around twenty albums and is recognised internationally for his storytelling songs. He has also been a principal writer for the award-winning The Radio Ballads, continuing the tradition of documenting working people’s lives through music.

The idea for The Pitmen Poets began around fifteen years ago when Bob Fox was asked to create a concert celebrating North East culture at London’s Kings Place. With little rehearsal, the musicians travelled south, took to the stage and let the show develop naturally.

At the heart of the performance are songs inspired by the work of legendary pitman songwriter Tommy Armstrong, whose Pitmatic dialect songs captured the lives, humour and struggles of mining communities. Alongside Armstrong’s material, the trio perform their own songs about coal mining, working life, strikes, disasters and the communities built around the pits.

“It’s a night of music, storytelling and humour that celebrates the culture we come from,” said Jez.

The tour begins on 18 June in Beverley, East Yorkshire, before visiting venues across the UK including Shrewsbury, Buxton, Barnard Castle, South Shields, Gateshead, Barnsley, Billingham, Whitley Bay, Durham and Sunderland, where the tour concludes.

Blending powerful songs, rich storytelling and plenty of good humour, The Pitmen Poets continue to keep the spirit, history and voice of the North East alive on stage.

Dates – Tickets from venues and online

Thursday 18th June East Riding Theatre, Beverley.

Friday 19th June Walker Theatre, Shrewsbury

Saturday 20th June The Courthouse, Otley

Thursday 25th June The Pavilion, Buxton.

Friday 26th June The Witham, Barnard Castle.

Saturday 27th June Customs House, South Shields.

Sunday 28th June The Glasshouse (Sage), Gateshead.

Thursday 2nd July Playhouse, Alnwick.

Friday 3rd July Queens Hall, Hexham.

Saturday 4th July Civic Theatre, Barnsley.

Wednesday 8th July Forum, Billingham.

Friday 10th July Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Saturday 11th July Gala, Durham.

Sunday 12th July Fire Station, Sunderland.

Photo: Bob, Billly and Jez

PR and Media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951