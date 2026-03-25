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Water investment protects supplies for Northumberland customers

ByNWater

Mar 25, 2026
Plessey-low-res

Northumbrian Water has successfully completed vital improvement works at Northumberland’s Plessey Reservoir, protecting the resilience and quality of water supplies for customers on the South Northumberland coast.

In collaboration with the water company’s Framework Partner, Mackenzie Construction Ltd, the £838,000 investment focused on internal refurbishment and upgrading the reservoir’s roof membrane, a key step in ensuring its long-term resilience and continued service to customers.

Plessey Reservoir is a service reservoir – a large, enclosed tank that holds treated water within the company’s network, ready to go to customers’ homes.

By proactively maintaining and protecting assets like Plessey Reservoir, the water company can extend their operational life, minimize costly repairs and ensure the reservoir continues to serve communities reliably for generations to come.

Gary Cassells, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We’re proud to have delivered this important project efficiently and effectively. The internal refurbishment and membrane improvements will help safeguard the reservoir’s future, ensuring it continues to serve our customers reliably for many years to come. It’s a great example of our dedication to investing in resilient infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities.”

Plessey Reservoir plays a crucial role in the local water network, and the successful completion of this project reinforces Northumbrian Water’s focus on sustainability, resilience, and customer service.

By NWater

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