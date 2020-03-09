Oak Intranet is the latest company to move into the newly re-imagined Generator Studios on Trafalgar Street in Newcastle, adding another tech business to the creative work hub.

Oak has signed a 5 year lease on a 4,300 ft suite on the ground floor. Three existing tenants – design and PR agency, Gardiner Richardson; recruitment agency Gem; and engineering and design consultancy Black and White, are all recommitting to the community and renewing their leases.

This marks a new era for Generator Studios which has just launched a new website to communicate its reinvigorated look and brand following a significant investment by the building owners, a joint venture between Vengrove and ASK Partners, to ensure it remains Newcastle’s prime location for creative businesses.

The triple height reception area has been transformed into the building’s main hub and collaborative space, with dedicated breakout spaces for meetings and complimentary coffee for tenants and guests.

An on-site Community Ambassador is at the heart of the building welcoming guests, leading on community events and arranging monthly food pop-ups with the likes of Fire & Dough Pizza, Fat Hippo and Spud Gun Loaded Fries.

Throughout the building there are further communal break out areas with soft reclining sofas and standing workstations to be used as free flexible meeting spaces, or as places to relax and chat.

The design was drawn up by award winning architects Perkins & Will, with the aim of sparking new connections and collaborative thinking between the future-focussed businesses based in the building, as well as ensuring guests and clients are impressed on arrival.

The upgraded look features more texture, light and pops of colour whilst retaining references to the industrial heritage of Generator Studios which once housed the power system for Newcastle’s electric tramway.

Nick Doggett, Finance Director at Oak Intranet, said: “Oak is growing rapidly as a business and we wanted an office with the space and facilities to support our plans and offer our staff an excellent employee experience.

“Generator Studios is a perfect fit and the Generator team have been great to work with. We are looking forward to our next exciting phase of growth and working closely with Generator to expand the business even further.”

Tim Lucas from Vengrove, said: “Generator Studios is more than just a place to work. It’s a hub for creative businesses. With the new look and layout, we’ve unlocked more opportunities to meet and collaborate.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our latest tenant Oak and launch a new website which reflects the re-invigorated look and feel of Generator Studios.”

Darren Richardson, co-founder of Gardiner Richardson, said: “Generator Studios is the perfect location for a busy creative agency like ours. Not only does it inspire our own team, it always manages to impress our local, national and global clients.”

Other tenants at Generator Studios include Atlas Cloud, Route, Edward Robertson, Allay, Fuse Media, Geoteric and Solarwinds msp.