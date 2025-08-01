New evolutionary stage of the Grand California: Premiere of the 2026 model year at this year’s Caravan Salon

Avant-garde model: New wood look enhances lounge-like atmosphere in the bright and friendly living and kitchen area of the Grand California

New detail solutions: Additional luggage nets perfect the storage space; Interior dining table can also be used for the first time

New blackout set: Custom-fit thermal mats for the windows in the cab of the Grand California block out heat, cold and prying eyes

Progressive base vehicle: The Grand California is based on the latest version of the Crafter; it has state-of-the-art assistance and infotainment systems on board

Hanover, 29 July, 2025 – It is the avant-garde model among campervans: the Grand California based on the progressive Crafter. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will present the latest evolutionary stage of the camper at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf from 29 August to 7 September. Numerous visual and constructive perfections improve the living space of the further developed Grand California. All the new features of the motorhome, which is offered in two wheelbases, will be incorporated into the series in the fall of this year. Parallel to the update of the Grand California, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will present numerous other new camper highlights at its booth in Hall 16 of the exhibition. The preliminary news about the Grand California of the 2026 model year in detail:

New lounge look: The interior of the Grand California is now characterised by the new “Atami Bamboo” décor, in which the tabletop and the work surface of the kitchenette are executed. The new flooring (kitchen, dinette, cargo area), which is made of durable PVC, also has the same surface appearance. The now black faucet in the kitchen has also been redesigned. Together with the new wood look, they create a lounge-like contrast to the white interior and leave behind an almost Mediterranean yacht character.

Perfection in the detail: In the future, the mobile dining table can also be locked on the outside of the kitchen unit in a flash, so that meals or an evening glass of wine can be enjoyed in the open air. Also new on board the California 600 (6.0 metres, transverse sleeper) and California 680 (6.8 metres, longitudinal sleeper) are luggage nets in the upper cabinets, which make it easier to stow away clothes and utensils of any kind. The new optional equipment includes a custom-fit thermal mat and blackout set for the windows in the cab.

Innovative base vehicle: Like all current Crafters, the Grand California models have already been standard since July 2024 with additional new details such as digital instruments (“Digital Cockpit Pro”), a new infotainment system with optically free standing touchscreen (26 cm, 10.4 inches in diameter, optionally 32 cm and 12.9 inches) and assistance systems such as “Front Assist” (emergency brake assist including cyclist and pedestrian detection), “Lane Assist” (lane departure warning), a parking aid (front and rear) and traffic sign recognition. Since then, “Travel Assist” has also been offered as an option, which enables assisted longitudinal and lateral guidance. The electronic parking brake, which is operated via a switch in the instrument panel, is particularly practical in the Grand California: Since this new solution has replaced the classic handbrake lever in the footwell, the driver’s seat can now be turned even more easily and quickly into the living area.