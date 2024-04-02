New executive director at North East engineers follows strong geotechnical growth

Chris Rudd has been appointed executive director at RWO

North East civil and structural engineers RWO has appointed a new executive director following strong growth for the firm’s ground engineering services.

The move sees Chris Rudd, who leads the Geotechnical Department based at the firm’s Stokesley office, step up to the board level role after securing £500,000 growth in the last 12 months.

After launching RWO’s range of geotechnical services, which include phase I desk studies, geotechnical assessment of soils and rock, contaminated land assessments, mining risk assessment, slope stability assessment and remediation advice to customers, from a standing start in late 2022, Chris Rudd is now targeting £1 million in revenues by 2026.

Growth will continue to come on the back of strong demand for the department’s services as regional and national commercial and residential developers bring forward their investment and regeneration plans.

Currently employing 30 people and targeting revenues in excess of £2.8m in FY24, RWO continues to recruit for a number of engineering and technician roles including geotechnical specialists to support new business and growth.

Chris Rudd said: “We have built an experienced and dedicated geotechnical team which has been the backbone of strong growth in the last 12 months. We continue to see opportunities across the UK as construction and the new homes sector ramps-up investment, with some great projects coming online.”

Ross Oakley, managing director of RWO, added: “Congratulations to Chris, who has led and built our geotechnical services quickly and successfully. Clients are benefitting from his strong technical insight, leadership qualities and project management experience. I look forward to seeing his career continue to go from strength-to-strength at RWO.”

The company, which also has offices in Leeds and Newcastle, said that it expects the department to grow in the coming months, as it ramps up efforts to recruit additional specialist engineers and technicians to meet demand.