Ignite Gas Training Expands

North Shields based Ignite Gas Training, a leading provider of gas and plumbing training, has implemented a significant expansion of its operations to accommodate the increasing demand for skilled engineers and apprenticeships in the industry.

Founded by Emma Garrick and her husband Brett, Ignite Gas Training has been a trusted name in the training and assessment field for nine years. Initially starting as a small training centre, the company has experienced organic growth, gaining a reputation for providing high-quality training and assessment services and support to those new to the gas industry as well as to existing engineers.

Acquiring the work space adjoining their existing premises, the newly expanded facilities have effectively doubled their capacity and now include additional classrooms, practical workshop bays, and specialised areas for plumbing, gas, and renewable energy training. The expansion aligns with Ignite Gas Training’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments, preparing engineers for the evolving landscape of heating and plumbing systems.

Emma, co-founder of Ignite Gas Training, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our facilities and offer more comprehensive training to our engineers and apprentices. Our focus has always been on providing high-quality education and practical experience, and this expansion allows us to continue doing so on an even larger scale.”

Ignite Gas Training has consistently adapted to industry changes, incorporating renewable energy training and plumbing apprenticeships into their offerings. The company takes pride in its commitment to small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and effective learning environment for every student. They recently received a “Good” rating from Ofsted which endorsed their both their competent staff and their training methods.

As part of their growth strategy, Ignite Gas Training has also recently taken on three new full-time team members, expanding their compliment to 11. The company’s dedication to quality training, customer satisfaction, and compliance with industry regulations has earned them recognition and positive reviews from learners and employers alike.

The additional workspace and new staff have also helped to cope with the demand for the firm’s services. As well as established clients and learners from local authorities and private gas and plumbing engineers, the business is now training more people than ever thanks to a large national contract from domestic appliance repair company Pacifica. Learners are travelling to the North Shields base from all over the UK.

With a track record of over 4,000 trained individuals, including apprentices and experienced professionals, Ignite Gas Training continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the heating and plumbing workforce.

“We’ve always tried to stay one step ahead of technology and our competition. We’re now looking into renewables, air conditioning systems and electrics. No matter how much further we expand or how busy we may get, we always put our learners first as they are the future of the industry,” said Emma.