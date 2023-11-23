New ground engineering work for North East’s RWO

Chris Rudd sees growth for RWO’s geotechnical department as the company expands its operations on the back of the Wardley Colliery work

North East engineering firm RWO has secured a new undisclosed geoenvironmental contract as it continues to develop its operations and secure work from house builders and developers.

The work sees the Newcastle-based firm providing engineering supervision of remedial works for a North East developer around proposals for a new housing development on land at the former Wardley Colliery in Gateshead.

Liaising with the local authority, the Coal Authority and expert structural engineers from within its own structural engineering department, geotechnical specialists from RWO are ensuring that the site, once remediated, is suitable for residential development.

This includes identifying and removing contamination, the location of mine shafts and overseeing the treatment/capping of these shafts to allow viable construction to proceed. The development of dozens of much needed new homes for the North East.

This latest success reflects a busy schedule of work for the next 12 months for RWO’s geotechnical department from regional commercial and residential developers, according to head of the geotechnical department Chris Rudd.

He added: “Our integrated services and innovative technologies allow us to unlock insights for the safe, efficient and economical development of former industrial sites such as disused coal mines. Almost every engineering discipline within RWO is involved in this project, including civil & structural engineering, geotechnical and environmental teams.

“It marks another significant step forward in our growth plans, reflecting also our strong involvement in helping North East developers to bring forward their multi-million-pound infrastructure and inward investment projects.”

Working with leading house builders and construction companies, the company provides planning, flood risk analysis, geotechnical engineering, environmental consultancy, ground investigation, design expertise and local authority sewage adoption agreements among a range of engineering support for regional and national house builders and construction and infrastructure projects.