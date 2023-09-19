New Head of Computer Science at Sunderland announced

An internationally recognised computer and data science expert is joining the University of Sunderland as Head of Computer Science.

Dr Aminu Usman will begin his new role next month (October) and will help shape the Faculty of Technology on the next phase of its development, bringing his vision and strategy in growing and promoting the School of Computer Science, leading the team and working closely with students, supporting their university journey.

Dr Usman is currently Associate Head of Computer and Data Science at York St John University and an academic in network security and the Internet of Things.

Speaking about his new role, Dr Usman says: “I am excited to embrace the challenges and opportunities this position brings. I look forward to working closely with the talented staff and students at the school to advance the field of computer science in the region and prepare our graduates for success in the ever-evolving technology landscape.”

Professor John Murray, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Technology, is delighted with the new appointment, and says: “I am personally very excited to welcome Dr Usman to the Faculty of Technology as our new Head of Computer Science.

“Dr Usman brings with him much experience of Computer Science in Higher Education, and has demonstrated his passion for student outcomes and engagement with his many previous successes in the field. His past leadership and experience in supporting and working closely with staff and students will benefit the School greatly.

“I know other colleagues in the School are also looking forward to Dr Usman’s arrival, and working with him closely as we move forward.”

Dr Usman completed his PhD research in the area of trust-based protocols for wireless mobile networks and security at Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand, and has a Master’s degree in network security at Middlesex University.

His main research interests include trust, privacy, the security of packet-oriented networks, and the Internet of Things. In addition to his teaching and research responsibilities, Dr Usman also mentors graduate students and is actively involved in outreach programs on cybersecurity programs. Dr Usman has also been involved in various professional organisations, serving on committees, as reviewer, and as an editorial board member for journals.

Outside of teaching and research, Dr Usman is involved in a number of professional organisations. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and Chatham House communities, and is serving as a reviewer for the journal of Networking and Telecommunications (lead editor), Journal of Computer Science Research (editor), International Journal of Computers and Application (associate editor), Journal of Frontiers in Communications and Networks (review editor). He is also an Editorial Board Member of the journal Current Social Sciences.

Please follow and like us: