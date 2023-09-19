Today is International Talk Like a Pirate Day. aye Aye Matey!

Avast, ye landlubbers! Arrr ye ready to dive into the treasure trove of linguistic treasures? International Talk Like a Pirate Day be upon us on September 19th, a day fer all landlubbers and salty sea dogs alike to embrace their inner pirate and sprinkle their vocabulary with a dash of pirate lingo. So, strap on yer eyepatch, grab a tankard o’ rum, and prepare to sail the linguistic seas with this list of pirate phrases!

1. “Ahoy!” – The quintessential pirate greeting, meaning “Hello!” or “Greetings!”. It be the first word ye should use to address yer fellow pirates. So, when ye spot a matey across the deck, let ’em know yer presence with a hearty “Ahoy!”

2. “Shiver me timbers!” – A phrase used to express surprise or astonishment. It be derived from the creaking sound a ship’s wooden timbers make when they violently shake. So, when ye come across a sight that makes ye eyes widen and yer jaw drop, shout “Shiver me timbers!” to let everyone know ye be amazed.

3. “Yo ho ho, and a bottle of rum!” – A classic phrase often sung in taverns amongst pirates. It be a toast to good times and a celebration of the pirate life. So, when ye and yer crew be raising a tankard o’ rum, let out a boisterous “Yo ho ho, and a bottle of rum!”

4. “Avast ye!” – A command meaning “Stop!” or “Pay attention!” This be a phrase ye use when ye want to grab the attention of yer crewmates. So, when ye catch a glimpse of somethin’ amiss, point yer hook in the air and holler “Avast ye!”

5. “Landlubber” – A term used to describe someone who isn’t accustomed to life at sea. It be a way of calling someone a novice or a beginner. So, if ye be conversin’ with a non-pirate, ye can jestingly refer to ’em as a “landlubber.”

6. “Walk the plank!” – A not-so-subtle threat issued by a pirate to make someone walk off the end of a plank and into the depths of the sea. It be a phrase used to intimidate or punish scallywags and traitorous dogs. So, if ye happen to cross paths with a traitor, warn ’em about their impending doom by uttering “Walk the plank!”

7. “Ahoy, matey!” – A friendly way of addressing a fellow pirate or shipmate. It be similar to saying “Hey, friend!” or “Hello, buddy!” So, when ye want to engage in a jolly conversation with yer fellow buccaneers, start with a cheerful “Ahoy, matey!”

8. “Davy Jones’ locker” – A euphemism fer the bottom of the sea, where drowned sailors and unfortunate souls rest. It be used to indicate someone’s demise or a threat of death. So, if ye want to send chills down a scoundrel’s spine, casually mention “Davy Jones’ locker.”

9. “Batten down the hatches!” – A call to prepare for trouble or impending bad weather, by securing everything on deck. It be a phrase ye use to get yer crew ready for rough times ahead. So, when ye feel the wind pick up and sense a storm brewin’, shout “Batten down the hatches!” to get everyone in the proper state o’ mind.

10. “Thar she blows!” – Originally used by whale hunters when spotting a spout of water expelled by a whale, this phrase be now used to announce the sighting of somethin’ interesting or noteworthy. So, me hearties, if ye spot a ship on the horizon or a dazzling sunset, exclaim “Thar she blows!” and point to the sight.

Shiver me timbers! Now ye be armed with a fine list o’ pirate phrases to embrace on International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Remember, it be all in good fun, so don’t be afraid to let yer inner pirate shine through. Whether ye be belting out a hearty “Yo ho ho!” or warnin’ a scurvy dog to “Walk the plank!” – enjoy the day, yer pirate adventures, and the camaraderie these phrases bring amongst ye and yer fellow buccaneers! Fair winds and smooth sailing!

