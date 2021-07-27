More than 100 housebuyers have now bought new homes at Bellway’s Roseberry Manor development in Nunthorpe.

Three-quarters of the 138 properties being built on site have now been reserved – and with just 29 plots remaining for sale, the development is expected to sell out by this October.

Construction work began in 2017 at the site, off Great West Gardens, and the final homes will be ready to move into by next summer.

Martin Beckett, a financial advisor from Middlesbrough and his partner Mark Harland, a doctor, were among the first residents to move into a new home at Roseberry Manor last summer. The couple purchased a four-bedroom detached Pine house type.

Martin, 33, said: “We are so happy with the choice we made, and we have greatly enjoyed adding our own personal touch to the house.

“The amount of space we have here is lovely. We can cook and socialise at the same time, and our home feels so private, as we are not overlooked by any other properties.

“Every morning we enjoy the incredible view of the moors and Roseberry Topping from our bedroom window.

“I can now take the dogs for long walks along the beach, which is only a 10-minute drive away, or I can walk across the road onto the countryside.”

As well as being conveniently located for Mark’s journey to work, Roseberry Manor also benefits from easy access to major roads which lead to neighbouring towns via the A19 and A171. Nunthorpe railway station is a 10-minute walk away, and from there services run to Stockton, Hartlepool and Newcastle, among other destinations.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “The development is now really taking shape and it is exciting to see the new community coming together as more people move in. The popularity of the site really demonstrates the need for new homes that there is in the area.

“Nunthorpe is a highly sought-after village near Middlesbrough and the homes we are building have attracted a mix of homebuyers from single occupants and young couples through to retirees and families of various sizes.

“All the homes offer a variety of floor plans and benefit from open plan living spaces and thoughtfully designed kitchens featuring a selection of integrated appliances. Externally all the homes benefit from having gardens and garages.

“I’d encourage anyone hoping to secure one of the final properties for sale here to get in touch without delay, or they risk missing out.”

There is a selection of 10 four-bedroom homes currently for sale, plus more four and five-bedroom homes awaiting release at Roseberry Manor. Prices currently start from £329,995.

For more information, call the sales team on 01642 037989 or visit bellway.co.uk.