Motoring Retail

New Honda e:Ny1 retail offer with 0% APR Representative and increased Honda Deposit Contribution

#Honda e:Ny1
  • Honda introduces 0% APR Representative and £3,500 Honda Deposit Contribution for e:Ny1
  • Honda Five Year Care Package also included with e:Ny1, which includes five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance*
  • Offer available from now and until 30th September 2024
Honda Offers Electric Vehicle For Hybrid Price

Honda has updated the retail offer for the e:Ny1 electric vehicle, furthering the brand’s  commitment to providing customers with unparalleled choice and convenience.

e:Ny1 can now be purchased from £349.00 per month, with 0% APR Representative and a £3,500 Honda Deposit Contribution.* This offer is available from now until the 30th September 2024.

“Honda is committed to leading the way in electric mobility, and our latest e:Ny1 retail offer is part of our continuing efforts to make electric cars accessible,” said Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe Limited (UK). “By reducing the APR to 0% and increasing the Honda Deposit Contribution to £3,500, we are continuing to try and make it easier for more customers to experience the benefits of electric driving”.

2023 Honda e:Ny1

Interested customers can now book a test drive on the Honda website: Book a Test Drive (honda.co.uk), with the option to order via their local Retailers, or alternatively place their orders online.

For more information about the Honda e:Ny1, visit: Honda e:Ny1 BEV | Electric Family SUV | Honda UK

