Green Lodge Care Home, in Stockton-on-Tees, Durham, an Orchard Care Home providing residential, dementia residential and short-term respite care, is under new management.

Debbie Burnett takes up the role of Home Manager after being promoted from Deputy Home Manager. She started her career with Orchard in 2011 as a care assistant at Green Lodge and has taken full advantage of the company’s career progression opportunities.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to grow with the company. Orchard is keen to promote from within, recognising and acknowledging people’s commitment to go that extra mile, and I am positive about my future prospects”, Debbie commented.

The home is rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission.

Orchard Care Homes operates seven specialist homes in the North East region, including Archers Court, Archers Park, Ashlea Lodge, Lansbury Court and Paddock Stile Manor.

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 88.5% of its homes now rated ‘Good’ and a 5* Food and Hygiene rating across all of Orchard Care Homes services.