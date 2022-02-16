IDOS, a community wellbeing centre which is encouraging people to see healthcare professionals when they are well, not just when they are sick, has opened its doors in the North East.

The centre, based in St Peter’s Basin, Newcastle, is a new style of healthcare where conventional, psychological and complementary professionals work together to care for the whole body in a pleasant environment conducive to feeling good.

In line with the NHS long-term plan, IDOS, a social enterprise, employs a combination of medical, social and behavioural prescribing with the objective of helping people in the community stay well. Alongside normal GP and other Consultant led medical specialities such as Sleep Medicine, Gynaecology and Rheumatology, clients can also easily combine their care with Complementary therapies such as Nutrition, Yoga, Acupuncture and Shiatsu also offered onsite.

Dr Ceri Sutherland, co-owner and managing partner of IDOS said, “At IDOS we combine modern scientific knowledge and technology blended with ancient wisdom to give our clients the best chance to feel truly well. We focus on getting the basics right: sleep, diet, exercise and self-knowledge. Our experienced range of practitioners offer the following specialities: GP, Sleep Medicine, Rheumatology, Gynaecology, Elderly care, Psychology, Acupuncture, Yoga and Shiatsu. They work together in our welcoming, easily accessible clinical space, to get the best for our clients.”

“The name IDOS itself comes from the word ‘eidos’, or essence, which is encapsulated in our mission to help people in the North East discover what true health and wellbeing means. The complementary therapies that we offer are low risk and increasingly recognised to be good for our health; getting our sleep right improves health, and dietary approaches can cure some illnesses such as type 2 diabetes. We know that nothing works in silo and our unique mix of skills can help us approach health problems from a number of different ways”.

“Covid-19 has made us all think differently about our health and wellbeing, and it has been a long road to opening our doors here in Newcastle. The team are incredibly excited to start meeting our communities and working with them to develop bespoke health options that work for them and their families.”

IDOS offers one-off appointments as well as wellbeing packages for regular clients. Registration can be completed online or upon arrival at the clinic. The team at the centre also offers in-depth healthcare screening which is vital to keeping fit and catching problems early.

The health plan monthly subscription includes regular GP appointments, Yoga or Qigong group classes, as well as health talks. This is a great option for those looking for a supportive and personalised health care service, and is available for both individuals and families.

Located in St Peter’s Wharf, Newcastle Upon Tyne, the beautiful clinic is easily accessible. Idos is open 7:30-5:30 on Mondays, 8:30-5:30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8:30-1:30 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To find out more and to book an appointment visit https://idoshealth.co.uk/appointments/