New compact NIO ET5 debuts at NIO day 2021, held in Suzhou

Deliveries start September 2022 in China

Maximum power output 360 kW; peak torque 700 Nm; 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.3 seconds

CLTC range reaches of over 1,000 km with 150 kWh Ultralong Range Battery

NIO announces after entering Norway, it will enter Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022

By 2025, NIO will establish its presence in over 25 countries and regions worldwide

December 18, 2021. Today in Suzhou, China, at NIO Day 2021, NIO unveiled ET5, its new mid-size smart electric sedan. Blending performance with the luxury of space and the joy of driving, NIO’s most compact car to date features a pure and precise exterior with the concept of a cossetting second living space inside.

Sporting exterior

ET5’s pure and precise exterior design evokes NIO’s supercar DNA and the concept of “Design for Autonomous Driving”. While drawing on the fluid silhouette of ET7, the organic lines of the 4.7 meters long ET5 seamlessly integrate high-performance autonomous driving sensors into its pure yet progressive body lines. The muscular haunches, inspired by the EP9 supercar, wider track and sharp chiseled forms underline its sporting intent. This is backed up by the rear ducktail spoiler and precision details such as the air curtain, flush doorhandles, soft close doors and frameless windows that create cleaner lines and improved aerodynamic efficiency.

ET5 inside

Evolving NIO’s concept of the second living room, the interior of the ET5 was inspired by trends in furniture, fashion, and footwear, resulting in a sophisticated space with a warm touch. A larger glasshouse and panoramic glazed roof create a bright interior complemented by natural and organic hues including NIO’s new Terracotta, a deep and fiery orange.

ET5 features a range of recycled and more sustainable materials. The Clean+ sustainable fabric forms a relaxing cocooning ambiance and improves the acoustic performance of the cabin. Smart invisible air vents were developed for a neater and more cohesive design whilst an all-new 256 color ambient light feature offers the chance to create an atmosphere to always suit your mood. A Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound system, standard on the car, ensures every sense is ignited.

Pioneering human machine interface with AR/VR innovations for truly immersive experience

ET5 bristles with the latest in display technology. Set to be an industry first, PanoCinema is a panoramic and immersive digital cockpit, featuring AR and VR technologies. NIO has partnered with NREAL, an innovative AR device company, to jointly develop AR glasses exclusive to NIO, which can project an effective screen size of 201-inch at six meters.

NIO also collaborated with NOLO to jointly develop the NIO VR Glasses that employ ultra-thin Pancake lenses, to create a binocular 4K display effect. The 10.2-inch HDR instrument cluster boosts the vividness of images.

Ready for Autonomous Driving

ET5 comes with the latest NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD). With NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computing, ET5 will gradually achieve a safe and reassuring autonomous driving experience for scenarios such as highways, urban areas, parking and battery swapping. NAD’s full features will be gradually rolled out after further development and validation, and will be available to users via a RMB 680 monthly subscription under ADaaS (AD as a Service).

True sporting performance blended with efficiency

Inheriting NIO’s high-performance DNA, the 360 kW ET5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds thanks to its proven dual motor architecture (150 kW induction asynchronous motor in the front and 210 kW permanent magnet motor at the rear to offer a peak torque 700 N). With NIO’s inhouse-developed high-performance 4-pot calipers, the stopping distance from 100 km/h is just 33.9 meters. With a drag coefficient as low as 0.24, and the new-generation high-efficiency electric powertrain empowered by the SiC power module, the ET5’s CLTC range reaches over 550 km with the 75 kWh Standard Range Battery, over 700 km with the 100 kWh Long Range Battery, and over 1,000 km with the 150 kWh Ultralong Range Battery.

Engineered for safety

ET5 has been designed to meet the stringent five-star C-NCAP and Euro NCAP standards. This is achieved using an ultra-high-strength steel-aluminum hybrid body with the torsional stiffness up to 34,000 N·m/deg. Its ultra-low center of gravity, at 482.6 mm, and wheel track of 1,685 mm has enabled ET5 to achieve a rollover-resistance rating of 1.7, above the NHTSA’s five-star criteria.

New colours and finishes

ET5 will be available in nine exterior colors, among which the First Light Kiss and the Sunbathe Yellow are exclusive to this model. Airspace Blue, capturing the lush, deep tone of our planet, is the NIO Color of 2022.

Pricing and availability

Prices start at RMB 328,000 before subsidies, and RMB 258,000 with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). Deliveries are expected to start in September 2022.

ET7 deliveries to start in March

During NIO Day it was announced that the order book for ET7, NIO’s flagship sedan will open on January 20,2022, with deliveries starting on March 28, 2022. The ET7 is set to redefine the standards of computing and sensors for autonomous driving for a production vehicle and comes standard with over 100 features for comfort, safety and smart technologies. Since it was first announced 20 new features have been added or enhanced, including the 0-100 km/h acceleration time cut to within 3.8 seconds, and the drag coefficient optimized to 0.208.

NIO Power roll out continues

Delivering a power experience beyond refueling is a goal NIO has been striving for. In 2022, NIO will continue to expand the charging and swapping network. By the end of 2022, NIO will have in total over 1,300 Power Swap stations, 6,000 Power Chargers and 10,000 destination chargers across China, and connect over 30 destination charging routes, including the ones for the Silk Road and the tropical rainforest of Xishuangbanna.

Expansion outside China outlined

2021 marked NIO’s first step into the global market. After entering Norway, NIO will introduce its products and user-centric service to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022. By 2025, NIO will establish its presence in over 25 countries and regions worldwide.

Expanding the user community

The user-partner plan is a platform co-created by users in the NIO community to share resources. By providing their quality resources, NIO users can enjoy and share benefits together with others in the community. In 2022, NIO will invest 80 million NIO Points in the user-partner plan.

In addition, NIO officially announced Clean Parks, an ecosystem co-building plan to support the protection of nature reserves around the globe and establish a clean and low-carbon energy cycle system to protect vital ecosystems.

NIO Day 2021

With users at the heart of NIO, 490 took part in the co-creation of this NIO Day and a further 450 users volunteered to support the NIO Day in different cities across China. This year the NIO Band, formed by NIO users, performed live their new song, ‘Say Hello to the World’. Alan Walker, the world-renowned music artist, collaborated with NIO to compose a new song, Hello World, and debuted his first EDM show across time and space at the event.

William Li, NIO’s founder, chairman and CEO, said, “The year of 2021 is full of challenges. With a positive and optimistic attitude and outlook, NIO has grown together with its users. In 2022, we will continue to double down on product and technology development, accelerate the deployment of our service network, and enter more markets globally. We are confident about the road ahead.”