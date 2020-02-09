2020 Mitsubishi Mirage on sale in the UK now offering enhanced styling and specification across the range

Revised exterior features new “Dynamic Shield” front, angular new rear end, new wheels and new colour options

Enhanced cabin instruments, revised upholstery, new switch panels and Mitsubishi’s SDA audio system with integrated satnav

Other improvements include lower emissions, improved economy, lower insurance groups and new trim level designations

On sale now priced from £10,550 OTR with the high-specification First Edition starting at £14,035 OTR

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is on sale now across the UK today offering a sharper, more dynamic exterior; more elegant and well-appointed interior and enhanced equipment specification, all of which have been engineered to enhance the model’s appeal and align its design and finish with the rest of the Mitsubishi range.

The most significant element of the 2020 Mirage’s transformation is its new Dynamic Shield brand identity, complemented by sophisticated new headlights (available with LED daytime running lights and headlights), a new grille and chunky new bumpers with large, angular recesses on each corner to broaden its stance and give it a more solid front-on appearance.

The rear is also given a wider look and greater presence thanks to the squared-off treatment of the bumper corners and new LED combination tail lights. The 2020 Mirage’s new look is finished off with new 15-inch alloy wheels with two-tone diamond-cut styling, as well as two new additional colour choices for the car: White Diamond and Sand Yellow.

The new Mitsubishi Mirage also benefits from more user-friendly and stylish interiors, with new door trims and switch panels, new high-contrast instruments and new upholstery, as well as Mitsubishi Motors’ Smartphone Display Audio (SDA) system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen for improved legibility and ease of use. The SDA system offers full smartphone connectivity including Bluetooth hands-free calling, as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus built-in satellite navigation.

Under the bonnet, the 2020 Mirage continues to utilise the proven 80hp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder MIVEC petrol engine but with improved economy and emissions. A five-speed manual is standard, with a CVT automatic option on Design and First Edition models.

The three-variant line up now adopts the nomenclature of the rest of the range, with the entry-level Verve, mid-range Design and high-specification limited number First Edition.

The Mitsubishi Mirage Verve is equipped with remote central locking, electric windows and mirrors, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, a rear spoiler, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and Bluetooth connectivity, including music streaming.

The Design version adds 15-inch black and silver alloy wheels; Keyless Operation System with push-button engine start/stop; SDA audio system; faux leather and fabric seats; height adjustable passenger’s seat; front grille with red accent; rear privacy glass; electric folding door mirrors and a leather-trimmed gear lever.

The First Edition variant adds an array of safety and luxury equipment including Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), LED headlights and DRLs; front grille with chrome accent; rear parking sensors; cruise control; heated front seats; climate control air conditioning; front fog lights and First Edition badging.

Pricing starts at £10,550 OTR for the Verve, while the Design starts at £12,495 OTR for the manual version and £13,315 OTR for the automatic. The First Edition models is priced from £14,035 OTR for the manual and £14,855 OTR for the automatic. Two Mitsubishi Service Plans are also available for the new Mirage, covering the first three or five years of use, priced from £425 including parts and labour.

Further enhancing its appeal, the new Mitsubishi Mirage also enjoys lower insurance ratings compared to the outgoing model with the Forward Collision Mitigation system on the First Edition achieving a class-leading score of 100% in recent Thatcham tests, avoiding all demonstrative collisions up to 50 km/h (31 mph).

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is on sale now with the first cars arriving in dealerships within the next few days.