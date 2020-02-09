Co-developed with HARMAN, based on its HALOsonic suite of noise cancellation technologies, Hyundai Motor Company’s (HMC) new Road-Noise Active Noise Control (RANC) system combats road noise to increase driving pleasure by reducing unwanted noise by up to 50 percent. Genesis GV80 SUV is the first vehicle to feature innovative noise cancellation technology

Stamford, Connecticut – February 03, 2020 – HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has launched the world’s first active road noise cancellation system for a production vehicle in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). The Road-Noise Active Noise Control (RANC) system reduces the in-cabin noise level by cancelling out unwanted sound originating from the tires and road surfaces while driving. The Genesis GV80 SUV, that celebrated its global reveal on January 15 in Korea, is the first production car to feature the technology, which is based on HARMAN’s HALOsonic suite of noise management technologies. In addition to being the first vehicle with RANC, the Genesis GV80 will also incorporate other technologies from HARMAN’s HALOsonic suite of sound management solutions.

Road noise is compromising driving pleasure

When it comes to cars, sound must be distinguished from noise. On and off the road, sound has an essential role to play. It is a key influencer in customers’ purchasing decisions and wholly contributes to the pleasure of the driving experience. Noise on the other hand, is a nuisance; too much of it can ruin a driving experience. According to a study commissioned by HARMAN, end users reported that road noise was the biggest auditory distraction for drivers in the car.

Today, end customers demand sharper vehicle handling, fuel efficiency, stiffer suspensions and wide low-profile tires. The downside is that measures to address these needs offer multiple paths for unwanted noise to be transmitted through the structure of the vehicle, ultimately creating a ‘droning’ noise inside the car cabin that is both distracting and tiring. Applying conventional, passive Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) methods to reduce this intrusive noise significantly adds to the vehicle weight with a further negative effect on fuel economy and CO2 emission levels.

As a leader in automotive audio solutions for over 60 years, HARMAN has built an unrivaled expertise in controlling sound and noise in the vehicle. Together with its trusted partner Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) that sells cars under the renowned brands of Genesis, Hyundai and Kia globally, HARMAN is now supporting HMC to bring the RANC system to a production vehicle. Debuting on the Genesis GV80 SUV, the system actively reduces noise in real-time by emitting soundwaves inverted to the incoming noise.

How it works

The RANC control processor uses reference signals received from acceleration sensors placed strategically along the suspension and chassis to predict noise transferred into the cabin and to generate an anti-noise wave in real-time. Compute time and signal transfer speed are optimized to allow for an analysis of the intruding noise and the generation of the anti-noise within milliseconds, thereby preventing the noise from reaching the occupants’ ears. Error microphones constantly monitor the system performance in each seat location to ensure a more pleasant ride for all vehicle occupants.

The partnership

The RANC system is the result of years of research and continuous development, bringing together the expertise, R&D capacities and IP patents of HMC and HARMAN’s HALOsonic suite of noise management technologies. The co-development and introduction of this first-ever active road noise cancellation system on a production vehicle, marks another milestone in the successful collaboration between both companies; HARMAN is the audio partner of choice for HMC’s car brands, bringing premium listening experiences to drivers of selected Genesis, Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Genesis vehicle launch dates

The Genesis GV80 SUV celebrated its global reveal on 15th of January 2020 in Korea and launched in the general market. In the U.S., the market launch is expected for early summer.

HARMAN HALOsonic Sound Management Solutions

Besides co-developing sound management solutions with key industry partners, HARMAN is also investing in its own research, building its portfolio of solutions available to car manufacturers globally. In addition to the Road Noise Cancellation solution, HARMAN’s HALOsonic suite of sound management solutions comprises Engine Order Cancellation (EOC) and Electronic Sound Synthesis solution (ESS) to both enhance engine sound inside the vehicle (internal ESS) and create new sounds for hybrid and electric vehicles to comply with applicable AVAS regulations (external ESS).