Increasing number of commissions drives bespoke Bentley models

Three Mulliner Collections families curated for the United States

Mulliner Nauticis Collection debuts at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Collaboration between customers, retailers and Bentley Mulliner

Mulliner Skyline Collection becomes the inaugural cross-car range commission

Mulliner Miami Collection celebrates vibrant art scene

Unique experience delivered through Personal Commissioning Guide

(Crewe, 22 October 2021) Bentley Mulliner is set to unveil a suite of bespoke collections for American customers, reflecting increasing demand for exclusively commissioned Bentleys. US retailers have been working closely with Bentley Mulliner to curate a number of bespoke grand tourers for their clients, each using Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide to create beautiful and unique Bentleys.

The three new Collections each centre around a particular theme:

The Mulliner Nauticis Collection, due to be showcased at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show at the end of October, includes four Continental GT V8 Convertibles based on a yachting theme

The Mulliner Skyline Collection celebrates Manhattan’s iconic skyline, and is Mulliner’s first collection to include all members of the current model range.

The Mulliner Miami Collection is inspired by Miami’s vibrant art scene, colourful lifeguard stations and Art Deco, and features six bold Bentleys.

Mulliner Nauticis Collection

The Bentley retailer based in Fort Lauderdale has commissioned The Nauticis Collection based on a yachting theme. The collection consists of four Continental GT V8 Convertibles painted in Aegean Blue and Ghost White. The paint is from the Mulliner Bespoke range paint range and complemented by bespoke 22” Aegean Blue and Polished face alloy wheels. A bespoke colour-matched carbon fibre Styling Specification further enhances the visual sporting appeal and includes a front bumper splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler.

The Nauticis-themed interior combines Brunel, Linen and Portland leather in a bespoke colour split. The front fascias and door waistrails continue the tonal theme around the cabin in Piano Linen. The theme continues onto the seats with a Brunel and Linen embroidery combination to the headrests. The highlight of the cabin is the open pore chevron light veneer to the centre console, completing this yacht-inspired collection.

Peter Brandt, Holman Automotive Vice President and General Manager of Bentley Fort Lauderdale comments: “The individuality and distinctiveness of the Mulliner design aesthetics perfectly aligns with Holman Motorcars and our pursuit of creating unique customer experiences. After intimately collaborating with Mulliner over a few months, our idea to create something truly unique, something that aligned with the Holman Motorcars strategy, and South Florida’s iconic geography and lifestyle began. The end result is a yacht-inspired Mulliner Limited Edition and the result is absolutely breath-taking. This timeless classic further highlights the infinite possibilities and abilities in which to blend art and technology into a unique emotion and experience.”

Mulliner Skyline Collection

The Mulliner Skyline Collection includes the Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible and Bentayga forming the first range collection including all three of Bentley’s model lines. Bentley Manhattan has co-created a subtle specification that can be enjoyed by any customer whether grand touring or travelling with family or friends.

All vehicles in the collection are painted in Onyx, a dark black exterior paint applied using hand spraying expertise, complemented by the latest robotic technology. The Blackline Specification substitutes the vehicles exterior brightware for a darker alternative to give a powerful contemporary look.

The carbon Styling Specification adds a bespoke finishing touch to the exterior of the vehicle with a silver pinstripe edge in harmony with the 22” black and silver alloy wheels.

Silver accents to the bespoke Mulliner interior surround the seats and headrests. These are mirrored with the painted veneer fascias of the dashboard and door waistrails. Silver contrast stitch runs through the centre of the seats leading to an embroidered Manhattan Skyline image, which is replicated as a chrome overlay on the passenger fascia. Finishing touches of personalised treadplates and bespoke LED welcome lighting complete the unique theme for this first cross-car collection.

Mulliner Miami Collection

Inspired by Miami’s vibrant art scene, colourful lifeguard stations and Art Deco, the six-car Mulliner Miami Collection features bold exterior paints with Arctica pinstripes highlights to the carbon Styling Specification. Orange, blue and lime green exterior paints have created a collection of cars – including Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga – that celebrate the radiant colours that the Mulliner Design team can offer.

Inside the Flying Spur Miami Edition, for example, the cabin is dominated with a striking two-tone paint-matched piano veneer wrapping around the front occupants and continued into the rear door pockets with Klein Blue leather matching the exterior colour. The seats have contrast stitched bespoke quilting, Mulliner embroidery to the headrests and micro-piping in Klein Blue, all emphasising the craftsmanship in this commission. Klein Blue leather is also featured on the gear selector and the lower spoke of the steering wheel. A ‘One of Six’ treadplate plaque becomes apparent whilst entering and exiting the vehicle, displaying the vehicle exclusivity.

Mike Rocco, Vice President of Sales & Operations for Bentley Americas comments: “The interest is commissioning bespoke vehicles in the marketplace is currently on a high in the Americas. The opportunity to expand inventory offering to customers and present a truly unique experience through the Personal Commissioning Guide is remarkable. Our dealers are very involved in each of their local markets and communities with appreciation to maximize the ability to promote Bentley’s bespoke craftsmanship.”

Bespoke Commissions Now Exceeds 1000 Unique Projects

The Mulliner Design team have now curated over 1000 bespoke projects since 2014. The projects range from personalised, bespoke treadplates all the way to completely unique and Coachbuilt projects like the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, and include limited series and even race cars designs.

The US regional commissions are a direct response to support the growing demand for bespoke vehicles using the expertise and knowledge from retailers and experts in Crewe.