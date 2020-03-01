London, UK (February 25th, 2020) – Nissan has confirmed the all-electric LEAF range will benefit from a new N-TEC limited edition, joining the cross car line N-TEC versions of Micra, Qashqai and X-Trail, which were launched in January.

Priced at £32,795 OTR (including the £3,500 Government Grant) the LEAF e+ N-TEC creates a new accessible price point for the higher 62kWh capacity battery drivetrain. Launched in summer 2019, the e+ version of LEAF delivers 217PS of power, 340Nm of torque and up to 239 miles of range (WLTP combined) on a single charge.

The LEAF e+ was previously available as a range-topping Tekna version. The new N-TEC edition, limited to just 1,000 examples, is based on the N-Connecta grade of the 40kWh line-up, but with added technology and styling, complementing the higher capacity 62kWh battery.

The N-TEC specification adds:

LED Pack and LED fog lights with cornering function (usually £495 option)

ProPILOT with Lane Keep Assist & Traffic Jam Pilot (usually £595 option)

Electronic Parking Brake

Metallic Blue Front Splitter

Revised e+ suspension set-up

The LEAF e+ N-TEC is available with the following finance campaign, now available until 31st March 2020 as part of Nissan’s Red Tag Event:

4.99% APR PCP with nil customer deposit

£500 Nissan Deposit Contribution

The On-the-Road price is £3,100 less than the e+ Tekna, placing the e+ N-TEC between the 40kWh Tekna version (£29,345 OTR inc. Govt. Grant) and the top-grade e+ Tekna 62kWh (£35,895 OTR inc. Govt. Grant). Another benefit for company car drivers is that from 6th April 2020, fully electric cars like the LEAF will pay 0% Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate.

James Bird, Electric Vehicle Product Manager at Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. added; “Nissan is always looking to bring its advanced technologies to customers at ever-more accessible levels. So we’re delighted to be introducing the N-TEC edition of LEAF e+ which strikes a fantastic balance of price, performance and specification. With the rapid uptake of electric vehicle sales in the UK, this new limited edition should make it even more compelling for drivers to make the switch as we accelerate towards a zero-carbon future and cleaner air for all.”

With the Nissan LEAF e+, the newly-developed 62kWh battery pack offers 55% more capacity and 25% improvement in energy density while retaining a similar shape and size to the 40kWh LEAF battery pack; all without compromising the vehicle’s exterior design and interior space.

This has given the LEAF e+ a significantly increased driving range of up to 239 miles (WLTP combined mode) on a single battery charge. Maximum power output and torque have been also improved to an impressive 217PS and 340 Nm, respectively, delivering more powerful acceleration (0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds). The top speed of 98 mph has also increased from the 40kWh version by approximately 10%.

For more information; visit www.nissan.co.uk/LEAF