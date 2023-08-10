New Nissan LEAF Shiro

New addition to the LEAF range with advanced specification

LONDON, UK (June 26th, 2023) – Nissan is introducing a new LEAF variant to the range; Shiro, providing both high value and attractive pricing.

Based on an N-Connecta grade, this new derivate also includes ProPILOT Assist, Nissan’s popular driver assist package, which is made up of Traffic Jam pilot, Intelligent Lane Keep Assist and an electronic parking brake. It offers synthetic leather trim with cloth inserts and is available with the 39kWh battery only. Shiro is Japanese for white and accordingly comes with Arctic White paint as standard. This new variant is available with optional Spare Wheel Pack and two-tone paint (Storm White with a Pearl Black roof).

Nic Thomas, Nissan GB Marketing Director commented: “LEAF was the first mass market car when it launched in 2010; with the 2nd generation following in 2018, Nissan continued to be at the forefront of the electric revolution. Since then, LEAF has gone from strength to strength and continues to represent an excellent customer proposition for both new and used vehicle customers. I’m pleased to introduce this new version, Shiro is a welcome addition to our line-up which is great value and tech advanced and I’m sure will be an incredibly popular choice.

“Staying true to the LEAF’s roots as the original affordable mass-market electric family car we are pleased to be able to offer this variant with over £1,000 worth of benefits for £28,495, £2,000 less than the N-Connecta on which it is based.”

On sale now, Shiro is built in the UK at Nissan’s Sunderland plant and is incredibly well priced at £28,495, a new entry price for LEAF.

All LEAF Retail and Motability customers will also benefit from a complimentary 3 year Zapmap Premium subscription with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Zapmap is a charge point mapping service which allows drivers to plan their routes with consideration of the vehicle’s charging requirements.

The Nissan LEAF has become an electric vehicle icon and has sold more than 646,000 units globally. It continues to win awards, for both new and used cars, including the coveted title of ‘Best Car for City Drivers’ at the recent Auto Trader New Car Awards.

