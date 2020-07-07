New SE Technology models available with two engine options and two bodystyles

Feature-packed specification includes 10-inch Columbus infotainment and digital Virtual Cockpit

Full LED headlights, Wireless SmartLink for Apple CarPlay also fitted as standard

SE Technology range will expand with further engines – including plug-in hybrid – later this year

P11D starting from £22,410 and BiK from 28%

Milton Keynes, 30 June 2020 – ŠKODA is ramping up the value for fleet customers and company car drivers with the launch of all-new Octavia SE Technology models. The brand has developed a significant presence in the fleet sector, largely thanks to its value-packed SE Technology models that have been created specifically to meet the demands of company car drivers.

The new Octavia SE Technology models are available to order now, and build on the strengths of their predecessors, which were acclaimed across the fleet market for their practicality, high equipment levels and remarkable value for money.

SE Technology models offer two advanced engine options with power outputs ranging from 115PS to 150PS. The petrol option is a 1.5 TSI 150PS while the diesel offering is a 2.0 TDI unit that develops 115PS. Both drive through a six-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of standard equipment, Octavia SE Technology models feature 16-inch Twister AERO alloy wheels, LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, two-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel, voice control and front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist. To provide business drivers with the best possible connectivity on the road, all SE Technology models are equipped with ŠKODA’s range-topping Columbus infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen display and digital Virtual Cockpit. For the first time, this new system can display the navigation maps in a different level of zoom on either screen. This new function can be adjusted via an innovative touch slider located below the display on the centre console, which can also be used to control the volume.

The Octavia SE Technology is always online thanks to a built-in eSIM, enabling access to the latest ŠKODA Connect mobile online services. These include eCall, a comprehensive remote vehicle access and infotainment apps backed by online data, which is mandatory in the EU. The car features five USB-C ports; two in the front centre console for charging or connecting media devices and USB sticks, and a further three, one of which can optionally be housed in the overhead console above the rear-view mirror. Wireless Smartlink for Apple CarPlay is also fitted as standard (Android version available at a later date).

Despite this remarkably high specification prices for the SE Technology start from a P11D of £22,410, BiK from 28% for the 1.5 TSI 150PS hatch model. A full range of options are also available, allowing drivers to tailor their car to meet their exact needs. Options include Full LED Matrix headlights, an electrically operated boot, integrated tow bar and larger 17-inch alloy wheels.

The fourth-generation Octavia is longer and wider than its predecessor, has an even larger boot and showcases the latest evolution of ŠKODA’s design language. The new interior combines class-leading practicality with outstanding functionality and high-quality materials. The estate’s boot capacity, which is the largest in the segment, has increased by another 30 litres to 640 litres. The hatch can now hold 600 litres – 10 litres more than before.

And, as fleet and company car drivers have come to expect, the new Octavia is brimming with intelligent Simply Clever features. These include a convenient filler tube for AdBlue® enabling it to be filled up using a lorry pump nozzle while in the rear, two smartphone storage pockets on the front-seat backs are ŠKODA firsts. Both models are equipped with multifunctional storage pocket below the boot cover, with the estate adding an automatically retractable load cover. The storage compartment in the front doors feature the familiar umbrella while a filling funnel integrated into the lid of the windscreen washer tank is yet another new feature in the Octavia.

The all-new Octavia SE Technology also includes Front Assist, Lane Assist and up to nine airbags, including a driver knee airbag and rear side airbags. These features, plus optional crew protect assist combine to make the new model the safest Octavia ever.

The new model is available to order now, with first deliveries expected later this summer with additional variants scheduled to arrive by the end of the year.

For more information, please visit www.ŠKODAmedia.com.

