New: Outdoor dining under the pergola, Champagne & Seafood pop-up bar and live performances…

It’s Summer at Seaham Hall

Reopening on 17 May, Durham’s historic five-star Heritage Coast hotel is all set for a staycation summer, with new alfresco experiences plus a super seven-night Stay-cay

Set on Durham’s Heritage Coast, just five minutes from Seaham’s beaches, luxury Georgian manor house Seaham Hall offers the perfect antidote to the confinement of the past few months.

With 37 acres of landscaped grounds and gardens, and the England Coast Path right on your doorstep, enjoy ample space and plenty of fresh sea air, well away from the crowds. Seaham Hall’s Serenity Spa, with its outdoor hot tubs, Zen Garden and more, also adds plenty of wow factor.

New experiences at Seaham Hall this summer…

Outdoor fizz and feasting at the Champagne & Seafood pop-up bar

Sip Taittinger Champagne and dine on delicious locally-sourced seafood at the new pop-up bar on the Seaham Hall terrace. Open throughout the summer months, the bar comes in the shape of a restored 1972 vintage Citroen H Van, serving sumptuous seafood including Lindisfarne oysters, North Shields mackerel and hand-dived Isle of Mull scallops. Enjoy your feast with a glass of bubbly under the new pergola – a covered alfresco dining area, where outdoor heating and blankets will keep you warm on cooler evenings. The Champagne & Seafood Bar will be open every day from 17 May throughout the summer.

Fitter mind and body in the great outdoors

With mental health problems on the rise, Seaham Hall is providing guests with experiences and treatments to help with anxiety, trauma and life’s worries generally. In-house guru Silvia will be offering outdoor hypnotherapy and meditation sessions to help ease stress, anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD and depression, using a powerful ‘kinetic shift technique’, a ground-breaking tool to help people clear any unwanted or negative emotions. Sessions will be held on the beach, surrounded by sea glass, or amongst the many open spaces of Seaham Hall’s 37-acre grounds. Outdoor gym classes will also be on offer (weather permitting), including Yoga, HIIT and bootcamp sessions in the hotel grounds. Outdoor classes are available as an added benefit for overnight guests and spa members. Personal training sessions also available from £40 pp. Pre-booking required.

Refurbished suites designed to wow

There have been exciting makeovers of three of Seaham’s 21 individually-designed suites, which will be wowing guests from 17 May…

The Artist Suite is inspired by the artists long drawn to this wild and dramatic part of the coastline, and features flying seagull wallpaper, cracked paint effects and weathered timber with dashes of vibrant colour.

The Byron Suite is a flamboyant room which takes its lead from Seaham Hall’s famous visitor, Lord Byron, who was wed at Seaham in 1815. His wild and colourful life is reflected in the design, with richly-hued velvets and Prussian blue silk lampshades mixed with oversized floral prints and bold artworks.

The Garden Suite features a beautiful private garden space with its very own wood-fired hot tub, while inside the décor is a riot of colour and bold prints depicting exotic butterflies and birds, leaves and vines. An overnight B&B stay in an Executive Suite costs from £485 for two sharing, including full use of the spa.

Ibiza vibes and cinema nights with Summer at Seaham Hall

Performance artists have been hit hard by the pandemic, so Seaham Hall is giving local artists the chance to do what they do best, performing for guests on the terrace during the summer. Acoustic vocalist Glen Roughead will be wowing the crowds with his sessions, along with resident saxophonist Wayne on Sax, while resident DJ Matt Bailey will be creating Café del Mar vibes at the Seaham Sunset Sessions. Movie nights will be running too, in association with Smart Outdoor, and Seaham Hall’s grounds provide the perfect setting under the stars. Hotel guests can curl up on hooded pod beds and deck chairs and indulge in a selection of snacks, from popcorn and Prosecco to posh hot dogs, while enjoying cinema classics as dusk drifts into darkness. Performance evenings will run from reopening night on 17 May 2021 to August 2021 and will cost from £25 pp.

Why not stay-cay for the week?

With so much to explore within the hotel’s grounds and around the local area, why not take advantage of Seaham Hall’s 7-night Stay-cay package and enjoy a saving of 30% on B&B? The package includes a complimentary Champagne afternoon tea for two on arrival in the lounge, dinner each evening, either in the grand setting of The Dining Room or the relaxed Pan-Asian Ozone restaurant, breakfast each morning (in bed, if you choose) and a Rasul Mud Treatment in the glorious Serenity Spa, plus an exclusive self-care spa party with Seaham Hall’s resident spa experts. Spend a week exploring the uplifting Durham Heritage Coast and the adjacent 11-mile stretch of the England Coast Path, where you’ll see wild cliffs, dramatic dunes, unique seaside villages and countryside. The Stay-cay package costs from £1,181 pp for two sharing a Junior Suite, including all the extras outlined above and full spa access throughout.

Alternatively, a one-night stay in a Junior Suite at Seaham Hall (0191 516 1400; www.seaham-hall.co.uk) costs from £315 (two sharing), including full English breakfast and full access to spa facilities from 3pm on the day of arrival to 12 noon on the day of departure.

Seaham Hall has carefully created new procedures and protocols designed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its guests and staff, and will comply fully with all guidelines provided by the Government. For more information on all COVID-19 policies, please visit the COVID FAQs area of the website.

For more information, or to book, please call 0191 516 1400 or visit www.seaham-hall.co.uk.