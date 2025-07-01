PLANS FOR STACK SEABURN GET THE GREEN LIGHT…

STACK Seaburn is to become a permanent fixture on the Sunderland seafront, after councillors tonight (Mon 30 June) voted in favour on ambitious plans for its future.

The popular container village entertainment hub has welcomed three million visitors since it opened in 2020, with initial plans for it to remain on site until 2027.

And now Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highway Committee has given its approval for STACK Seaburn to remain – and have given a green light to its expansion plans.

The long term security of the site is not only good news for the local economy but will also secure the 130 jobs at STACK Seaburn.

Phase two will include the creation of Sideshow, STACK’s competitive socialising gaming concept, which was first introduced at STACK Lincoln.

This carnival themed area will offer interactive shuffleboard and darts, karaoke booths, bowling, beer pong and pool tables on the ground floor with a first floor function room.

It will add to the existing range of street food outlets and bars which are already a huge draw at STACK Seaburn, which regularly welcomes 50,000 visitors of all ages on a weekly basis.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted that the plans for Sunderland can now move forward.

“Sunderland seafront is a huge asset to the area and the region as a whole and has always had a great deal to offer both local residents and visitors,” he said.

“Being able to retain STACK Seaburn and to expand our offering will make it even more attractive to everyone, which is not just good for us but for the local economy as a whole.

“We look forward to being able to start work.”