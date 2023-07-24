New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in Volvo cars

Our latest over-the-air update makes the infotainment system even better for Apple CarPlay users, arriving to Volvo cars globally with Google built-in.

The most notable improvement in this update is that Apple Maps and other supported navigation apps are becoming available in the driver display, just behind the steering wheel.

The driver display now also presents call information. You can answer, reject and end calls using the buttons on the steering wheel, and with the centre display, you can directly hang up or mute the call. The CarPlay tile in the centre display now also features media information. The improved media interaction makes it easier for you to play, pause and skip between songs.

“When our customers get in their Volvo car, we want it to be a better experience than the day before – our over-the-air updates are a cornerstone in this ambition,” says Alwin Bakkenes, our Head of Software Engineering. “The latest update on CarPlay features is an excellent example of how we continuously improve and add features and functions together with our technology partners, making our customers’ experience richer over time.”

Since we started rolling out over-the-air updates, we’ve constantly increased the number of customer cars reached, cementing our position as one of the industry leaders when it comes to updating car software remotely. Our previous update brought the total number of delivered over-the-air updates over the one million mark, and this update alone will be sent out to a record high number of more than 650,000 Volvo cars.

This update also brings a range of changes that improve the experience for all drivers. From now on, you can switch between driver-support functions using the steering wheel buttons and choose whether the door mirrors should fold or not when locking the car. Other changes include minor engine calibration optimisations and bug fixes.

The small print

The functionality of over-the-air updates is available only on Volvo car models with Google built-in.

Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

Availability of the features and services mentioned may differ between markets.

For the full release notes for the software 2.9, follow this link. Choose country, car model and model year to see the details

Please follow and like us: