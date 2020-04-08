Clive Owen LLP, the award-winning accountancy firm, which has offices in Darlington, Durham and York has appointed Ian Jarvis as a partner.

Ian has created a unique specialist department, which utilises technology to enable businesses to increase efficiency and reduce cost. He has developed Clive Owen Managed Services from a start up department to a nine-strong team, covering all three offices.

Ian, who joined the firm in 2015, has a unique mix of accountancy and computer programming skills. He graduated from Leeds University with a BSc in industrial computing and worked initially in software and database development. He later studied accountancy and became a chartered accountant in 2010. Since then he has gained experience in all aspects of owner-managed business accounting.

Clive Owen Managed Services integrates new systems for clients, training key people in their operation and supporting in all aspects of the services enabled by those systems.

Ian’s specialism is in reviewing clients’ current financial/operating systems and providing cost-effective reporting systems. He now acts as a consultant, understanding clients’ needs for information and providing digital integration tools and regularly attends client board meetings to analyse, interpret and present critical financial data.

Ian Jarvis said: “I’m proud to become a partner, and of the team I have developed at Clive Owen and the innovative solutions we provide for the firm’s clients.

It’s been so satisfying to have been able to create new jobs for the region whilst helping SME businesses.

“The implementation of Making Tax Digital and the advent of more sophisticated accounting technology allows us to offer clients accounting systems that help them to make informed financial decisions, based on timely information.

“Our unique offering and systems knowledge put Clive Owen LLP at the forefront of client servicing, far removed from traditional accountants.”

Tony Luckett, managing partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “Ian is a great asset to the firm. His varied skill set has enabled him to develop and grow the managed services department, which in turn allows the firm to offer a unique and innovative service to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

“I am delighted for him and pleased to welcome him as a partner.”