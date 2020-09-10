The new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV introduces new styling features, more technology and class leading safety features to the compact SUV segment. With a choice of plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrains, plus new trim levels, the new 3008 SUV will arrive in UK showrooms in the coming months.

A STRIKING NEW DESGIN

As part of PEUGEOT’s commitment to instinctive design, the front end of the new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has been made even more striking. A new frameless grille features at the front, while gloss black side scoops and a painted treadplate are integrated with the new bumper design as standard. Top level GT and GT Premium trims receive their own bespoke front grilles to stand out even more.

The front headlights have also been redesigned to be more aggressive, and feature LED technology across the range. GT and GT Premium trim levels feature full LED headlights with an extended light signature.

The new 3008 SUV comes with ‘Fog Mode’, which replaces the previous fog lights. The mode is integrated into the full LED headlights and switches on the low beam headlights with reduced intensity when the rear fog lights are activated.

At the rear, new upgraded taillights feature full LED technology with PEUGEOT’s iconic three-claw rear light signature and sequential indicator lights.

The new 3008 SUV will be available with the following new colour options

· Celebes Blue

· Vertigo Blue

Buyers will be able to option a new ‘Black Pack’, available on the top-of-the-range GT and GT Premium models. The Black Pack features the following styling additions:

• Front grille / Lion ‘Dark chrome’

• Satin black 3008 / GT / PEUGEOT badging

• Glossy black tread plate

• Glossy black front fender trims

• Satin black roof bars

• Glossy black roof trim

• Glossy black spoiler trim

• Glossy black rear bumper sill

• Black door bottoms

• 19” Washington Black Onyx and Black Mist varnish alloy wheels

IMPROVED INTERIOR TECHNOLOGY & FEATURES

The new 3008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s next generation digital i-Cockpit® technology with a 12.3-inch digital head-up instrument panel, a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics and, now, across all trim levels, a 10-inch capacitive colour touchscreen.

The new 10-inch touchscreen comes with seven elegant piano ‘toggle switches’ providing direct access to main control functions, including the radio, Connected 3D Navigation and vehicle settings. HYBRID variants feature a specific button to access information relating to the electric powertrain.

Petrol and diesel models equipped with PEUGEOT’s eight-speed automatic transmission now come fitted as standard with a drive mode selector that allows the driver to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco modes.

In HYBRID models, the drive mode selector allows owners to switch between Electric (the default mode on start-up), Hybrid, Sport and 4WD modes, with the latter reserved for the HYBRID4 300 models only.

PEUGEOT has also updated the interior trims available in the new 3008 SUV

· New Mistral Nappa Leather upholstery is available across the trim levels

· New mid-PET and textile upholstery is available on Allure and Allure Premium trim levels

· New Mistral Black PET and New Red Nappa Leather upholstery are available on GT and GT Premium models

GT and GT Premium models will also be available with New Dark Lime Wood window winder with chrome inserts and a new ‘Frameless’ rear-view mirror.

CLASS LEADING LEVELS OF TECHNOLOGY

The new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV comes with the latest driving aids and safety features to protect both its occupants and other road users. The following technologies are available:

· Night Vision: Unique for the compact SUV segment, the 3008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s innovative Night Vision technology that allows drivers to view pedestrians and animals on the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel up to 200m beyond the scope of the headlights

· Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go: Available on models with eight-speed automatic transmission

· Lane Positioning Assist: As part of the Adaptive Cruise Control, the Lane Positioning Assist technology ensures the vehicle stays within its lane.

· Latest-Generation Automatic Emergency Braking: Capable of detecting both pedestrians and cyclists at night at speeds from 3mph to 86mph.

From Active Premium level up, all new 3008 SUV models come standard with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto and Mirror Screen. There are also two new USB sockets installed for rear passengers to use. The New 3008 SUV can also be equipped with a 515 Watt FOCAL® premium HiFi system.

A CHOICE OF EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

As part of PEUGEOT’s new philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain,’ the new 3008 SUV is available with a choice of efficient diesel and petrol engines, as well as two advanced plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) options.

Built on PEUGEOT’s Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2), the HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8 features a 200hp (147kW) PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors for a combined power output of 300hp (223kW), with ultra-low emissions of 29g/km CO 2 and up to 36 miles of zero-emissions range. It is also the only variant available with 4WD.

The HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 features a smaller 180hp (132kW) PureTech petrol unit combined with a single 110hp (80kW) electric motor for a combined 225hp (165kW) power output. Under WLTP testing, the HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 achieves just 30g/km CO 2 , and in fully electric mode provides a zero-emissions range of 34 miles.

Both HYBRID models feature a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery and come with two types of on-board chargers. A 3.7kW single-phase on board charger is included as standard, with a full charge taking four hours, while an optional 7.4kW on board charger is also available. A full charge using a 7.4kW Wall Box will take just one hour and 45 minutes.

The new 3008 SUV is also available with the following efficient petrol and diesel engines:

Petrol:

· 1.2-litre PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

· 1.2-litre PureTech 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

· 1.6-litre PureTech 180 8-speed automatic

Diesel:

· 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

NEW TRIM LEVELS

The new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV features a new trim structure with three main trims, with each of them complemented by an intermediate level called a ‘Premium’.

The new 3008 SUV is available in the following trims:

· Active – 17-inch aluminium wheels, Visibility Premium, keyless start, dual zone air-conditioning, rear parking assistance, digital radio (DAB)

· Active Premium – Mirror Screen, electrically folding mirrors, VisioPark 1 and front parking aid

· Allure – 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows, Safety Plus Premiumage, Navigation with 10-inch display, PET fabric upholstery

· Allure Premium – Keyless Entry & Go, roof rack, reclining passenger seats, Ambient lighting Premium and textile decorations

· GT – Bespoke 18-inch wheels, Black Diamond roof, Assist Plus drive Premium, full LED headlights, PET-Alcantara® upholstery

· GT Premium – 19-inch ‘San Francisco’ wheels, hands-free tailgate, City 2 Premium, Focal® HiFi, massaging electric seats Premium