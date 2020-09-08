A trio of aspiring young chefs have joined a specialist apprenticeship scheme run by a Lake District hotel group.

Having left school in the summer, 16-year-olds Maria Cheetham from Haverigg, Jonny Mariott from Staveley and Rebecca Atkinson from Heysham have successfully enrolled in the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues ‘Culinary Academy’.

The new teenage recruits are seeking careers within the catering and hospitality sector. The academy offers trainees a one year apprenticeship, delivered in partnership with Kendal College. A total of 13 students are now currently training to become commis chefs within the hotel group.

Maria will be based at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa in Windermere, Jonny will be working at the Wild Boar Inn at Crook, and Rebecca will learn the ropes at the art-deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Run by English Lakes Hotels’ highly experienced head chef Daniel Winstanley, the fully accredited course allows the students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group.

New recruit Maria says: “It’s obviously not been the easiest time for school leavers like us but I knew I wanted to become a chef, so the academy is providing the ideal route. We’re all thrilled to get going, start training and hopefully forge successful future careers.”

Daniel Winstanley adds: “We’re thrilled to offer Maria, Jonny and Rebecca the opportunity to train, earn and learn with us. We’re keen to develop ‘home-grown’ talent and we hope the popular course will give them a firm footing on the career ladder.

“It’s an opportunity for them to gain experience from our strong team of head chefs at renowned venues, as well as taking new online course modules developed over the summer.”

For further information about English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and its ‘Culinary Academy’, email Val Still at group.personnel.support@englishlakes.co.uk or visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/culinary-academy/ to complete an application form.