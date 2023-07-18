New Research Reveals How Much You Can Save By Driving A Hybrid Car

A new study has calculated the distance an average petrol, diesel and hybrid car can travel on £10. Comparing the average cost of fuel in 32 major cities, the report has found the savings residents across the UK can expect if they make the switch to hybrid.

A quarter (27%) of drivers plan to buy a hybrid car

41% of respondents believe that hybrid cars are the future of the automotive industry

The overall yearly running savings of driving a hybrid over a diesel or petrol car is £386 – More than the average cost of a UK car insurance premium for renewed policies*.

Londoners will save an average of up to £378 on car running costs if they swap from a petrol or diesel car to a hybrid car

Southampton has been revealed as the city that will save the highest (£382) by making the swap to a hybrid car while Bradford residents will save the least (£374).

Automotive manufacturer Suzuki has analysed how far £10 will take you in a diesel or petrol car in comparison to our hypothetical hybrid car**, as well as surveying 2,000 drivers to understand their attitudes towards hybrid cars.

Drivers can save up to £400 a year on running costs by switching to a hybrid car

The study reveals more than a quarter (27%) of respondents would like to buy a hybrid car with almost half (46%) confessing their main reason to buy a hybrid car would be due to the lower running cost. Surprisingly, only 2% of the population correctly identified what the average savings for running it would be, with nearly two thirds (60%) estimating a lower saving on just £1 – £300. In fact, the in-depth analysis shows that drivers could save up to £386 per year.

Spokesperson at Suzuki adds: “There is a lot of misunderstanding about Hybrid Vehicles; mostly because there are many variants. Suzuki has hybrid technology included as standard across the entire passenger car range, offering Mild, Full, and Plug-In Hybrid technology. To some this might appear a little confusing, but we do this so there is a model for everyone. Hybrid technology works by combining a conventional petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor. This electric motor, along with a hybrid battery works together to support the engine – or in some cases, power it on its own. The level of power varies by hybrid type, this is why you’ll see variations of Hybrids.”

Potential running cost savings in the UK’s top cities:

Birmingham – £10 of petrol in Birmingham will take citizens around 50 miles and £10 of diesel will take them up to 52 miles. However, with a hybrid car they will go as far as 69 miles! This is a saving of almost 35%.

Coventry – People living in Coventry that make the switch to a hybrid car will save up to 35.26% which is an average of £379 a year.

Manchester – Mancunians topping up the tank with £10 will see that a petrol car will take them around 50 miles, a diesel car around 53 miles and a hybrid car 70 miles! This is 35% saving compared to a conventional car.

London – Londoners that make the switch to a hybrid car will be able to save 35.3% on running costs which equals to around £378 per year.

Edinburgh – People topping up their car with £10 will be able to go up to 49 miles with a petrol car, 50 miles with a diesel and 67 with a hybrid car.

Glasgow – Glasgow residents making the switch to a hybrid car will be able to save on running cost up to £382 which is around 35.3%.

Hybrid cars are the future of the automotive industry

Hybrid cars are here to stay with two fifths (41%) of respondents believing that hybrid cars are the future of the automotive industry and it’s the millennial and Gen Y age group, aged 24 – 42, who are the strongest advocates (44%) with more than one in ten already owning a hybrid car (13%).

Greater London is the region with the most hybrid car owners (15%), followed by the West Midlands (11%) and the North East (11%). Wales has the lowest ownership at 3%.

Nearly a fifth of drivers (16%) say that they will make the switch to a hybrid car in the next 5 years. The key reasons for respondents to move away from conventional cars include:

Lower running cost (46%) Eco-responsible (41%) Reduce noise pollution (26%) No congestion charge** (24%)

What’s holding people back?

The research also unveiled some common misconceptions around hybrid cars with 39% of respondents claiming that they believe the National Grid is not able to handle the increasing demand despite many hybrid vehicles being self-charging.

And one in five (20%) thinking that hybrid cars are slower than petrol and diesel cars.

Spokesperson at Suzuki adds: “We’re big believers that Hybrid Cars are right for the here and now. With genuine concerns over charging infrastructure and range ability in Electric Vehicles, we’re confident that our Hybrid range can offer drivers the convenience they’re needing. In the meantime, we’re continuing to invest into Electric for when the time is right, with our first EV coming in 2025.”

The full study can be found here: https://cars.suzuki.co.uk/hybrid/how-much-does-it-cost-to-run-a-hybrid-car/

Please follow and like us: