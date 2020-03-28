Due to the unfolding COVID-19 situation, cars and vans and motorcycles due their MOT from 30 March 2020 will have their MOT extended by 6 months.

This will continue until confirmed otherwise.

This will allow vehicle owners to continue to be able to get to work where this absolutely cannot be done from home or do essential shopping.

Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition and drivers can be prosecuted if they drive an unsafe vehicle.

We have published guidance for garages.

We’ve also published 2 guides for the public:

· guidance on MOTs due before 30 March

· guidance on MOTs due from 30 March

Guidance for MOT garages

The government has extended the requirement for certain businesses to close, but garages are allowed to stay open.

This is to make sure that essential vehicle maintenance and repair to keep vehicles, goods and key workers moving and safe can continue.