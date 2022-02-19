MG Motor UK announces new Standard Range MG ZS EV models

New models all qualify for full Plug-in Car Grant following latest government changes

In showrooms now, from just £27,495 (after PiCG)

MG has highest EV mix of any brand selling both Internal Combustion Engine and Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Hot on the heels of the award winning New MG ZS EV Long Range, the UK’s fastest-growing mainstream car brand has announced further details of the great value New MG ZS EV Standard Range.

On-sale now, the ZS EV Standard Range doubles the number of versions in the New MG ZS EV range and offers even greater value to customers, while still offering an extremely useful 198-mile range.

Standard Range versions are available in the very same newly introduced trim levels as the Long Range cars: SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect. Equipment levels are identical regardless of the battery size a customer chooses, but with a £2,000 list price saving for the smaller capacity battery model.

Standard Range versions feature a 51.1kWh battery, 6.6kWh larger than the outgoing 44.5kWh model, and offering a useful 35 miles of extra range with a combined range of 198 miles. Using a 100kW rapid charger, Standard Range versions can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 36 minutes.

The motor fitted to Standard and Long Range versions of New MG ZS EV is the same, but due to the different operating voltage of the different battery sizes, Standard Range versions have a higher equivalent power output of 176hp (130kw).

Prices for Standard Range versions start at just £27,495 (after PiCG has been deducted), meaning all variants of New ZS EV Standard Range are eligible for the £1,500 grant as they come in below the £32,000 price cap.

The first deliveries of Standard Range cars are due to arrive in the UK this month.

MG Motor UK Commercial Director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy a great quality, well-equipped and terrific value electric cars, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels.

“The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MGs commitment to delivering great value, world class EVs certainly hasn’t – the ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money.”

MG currently offers six models in the UK including three plug-in cars – the New MG ZS EV, the New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid – all backed up by MG’s comprehensive manufacturer’s 7-year warranty and rapidly developing dealer network.

To find your local dealer, or to discover the high-tech, value-for-money range of cars on offer, please visit MG.CO.UK.