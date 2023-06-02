NEW TRAIN LINE IS ON THE RIGHT TRACK, SAYS LEADING HOUSE BUILDER…

A LEADING North East house builder has welcomed the Northumberland line, which it says will be a major boost for buyers.

Work is now underway on the project to re-introduce direct passenger trains between south-east Northumberland and the centre of Newcastle.

And Miller Homes North East said the six new stations, at Newsham, Blyth; Northumberland Park, Seaton Delaval; Blyth Bebside; Bedlington and Ashington, will give buyers options that haven’t existed since the previous lines were closed in the 1960s.

The railway line was formerly known as the Ashington, Blyth and Tyne Line and although its passenger routes were axed in 1964, freight trains have continued to use it.

The £135m Newsham station, described as the “most ambitious” of the sites, will be

built on land south of the A1061 South Newsham Road.

And it means residents at Miller Homes’ neighbouring Longshore Village development could reach Newcastle city centre in just 23 minutes.

The station will have two platforms, car parking on both sides of the railway line with up to 237 spaces and will require the realignment of the A1061 including construction of a new overbridge.

And Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes, whose Longshore Village comprises a selection of three to five bedroom homes, said this “opens up a whole new market for house buyers.

“While south east Northumberland is undoubtedly a desirable option for buyers thanks to its coastal position, getting in and out of Newcastle at peak times can be challenging – but this new line changes that.

“By linking the area to Newcastle with a state-of-the-art rail service, home buyers can now have the very best of both world; a beautiful, semi-rural home with, regular, speedy and efficient access to the heart of the city.”

She added that the improved connectivity with the city will not just benefit home buyers but will also be “a real pull for investors looking to purchase in the area.

“The opportunities brought by the Northumberland line will make the area more appealing to everyone from families to businesses and I have no doubt it will bring much welcomed renewed interest in the area,” she said.

The 18-mile line is expected to open in summer 2024.

