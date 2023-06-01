A TOP County Durham hotel is raising a glass to summer with a special event next month (May) which will bring out the top brass.

Hardwick Hall Hotel at Sedgefield is set to host a Sax Bottomless Brunch in its new facility, the Lakeside Marquee, on Saturday 6 May.

And along with two hours of limitless fizz and soft drinks, guests will be served platters of street food-inspired dishes, to a backing of live music from one of the most sought-after Ibiza Sax players in the UK.

Spencer Sax is an award-winning saxophone player and vocalist, whose repertoire ranges from Adele hits and George Michael’s Careless Whisper to true classics like Baker Street and even traditional New Orleans Stomp.

He has performed internationally with Supertramp and Michael Ball and is a founding member of vocal group Eterni Amici, a classical crossover group emerging on the British music scene.

John Adamson, owner at Hardwick Hall said the event would “be the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon, with great food, bottomless fizz and the chance to listen to some amazing music played on the saxophone.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place from 2pm to 6pm, cost £34.95 each and can be booked at https://hardwickhallhotel.co.uk/events/sax-bottomless-brunch/

