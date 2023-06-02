A RIGHT ROYAL MUSIC LINE UP AT STACK SEABURN THIS WEEKEND…

A top Sunderland venue is crowning a weekend of coronation celebrations with a line-up of live music gems … and Emeralds.

To mark the coronation of HM King Charles III STACK Seaburn has put together a programme of events, starting with a live screening of the coronation ceremony itself, with commentary, from 11am to 2pm on Saturday (6 May).

At 3.30pm the Kirsty Foster Do will take to the stage for a two-hour set of vocals and piano covering a wide repertoire of soul and jazz classics, followed by Rocks Off Juke Box at 7pm.

They’ll ramp up the volume with a high energy multi-instrument performance before resident DJ Phil Burns steps in at 9pm.

On Sunday 7 May the fun begins at midday with a two hours event for youngsters, with kids’ entertainment and arts and crafts.

This will be followed by The Covers Club Duo at 2.30pm and Boys of Brass – a horn section with rhythm and vocals performing soul, funk, disco and pop – at 6pm, with DJ Phil Burns once again rounding off the night.

In honour of the coronation, Monday 8 May has been declared a bank holiday and STACK Seaburn plans to keep the party going with another packed programme, starting at 11.30am with Sunderland singer and guitarist Dave Ridley.

At 2pm one of the North East’s finest musical exports, the Emerald Thieves, will take to the stage for a two-hour set of everything from rock, pop, country, soul – not to mention a little Irish folk – performed on an array of instruments, from violin, bass and drums, to piano, mandolin and ukulele.

Following that and rounding off the coronation schedule will be the ever-popular Louise Crosby Duo from 5pm.

Along with live music and DJ sets visitors can enjoy the city’s best independent street food, featuring international cuisines from Mexican tacos and Greek gyros to Italian pizzas, Korean loaded fries and Indian thali trays.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group which owns STACK Seaburn, said it is shaping up to be “a fantastic three days of fun, music and food and the perfect way to mark one of the biggest royal events in a lifetime.”

The full programme can be found at www.stackseaburn.com

Please follow and like us: