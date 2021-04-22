New Vauxhall Corsa tops new car registration charts for Q1 2021

Figures from SMMT show all-electric new Corsa-e is best-selling supermini EV

Vauxhall increased market share from 5.6% to 5.8% year-on-year

All models available to order via new Vauxhall Online Store

Luton – The new Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling car for the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest new car sales and registration figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In addition, the fully-electric Corsa-e has performed equally strongly, recording the highest number of sales in March in the small Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sector.

The success of the Corsa and Corsa-e, as well as the recent introduction of the all-new Mokka and New Crossland SUVs, helped Vauxhall increase its share of the passenger car market from 5.6% to 5.8% year-on-year.

Vauxhall’s successful first quarter has been achieved despite showrooms being shut for the first three months of the year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The All-New Vauxhall Corsa recorded 12,413 registrations, while the new Corsa-e was the best-selling small BEV, with 1,232 sales.

Overall, the brand recorded a total of 15,868 new passenger car registrations in March and 24,826 year-to-date.

Commenting on the results, Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “We’re delighted the new Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling car in the first quarter of 2021. As well as passenger cars, we’ve seen strong LCV sales with the Combo number one in its segment and also high demand for our game-changing, all-electric Vivaro-e.

“Interest in Vauxhall electric vehicles, both cars and vans, is strong and growing. Vauxhall has a wide range of EVs on sale at affordable prices, including the all-new Mokka-e SUV that has just launched. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers back safely into our network this month.”

The all-new fifth generation Corsa is available with a fully-electric powertrain or a choice of efficient petrol or diesel engines. The zero-emissions Corsa-e was voted The Sun Car of the Year, thanks to its 209-mile WLTP range, affordable price and fun driving dynamics.

Despite showroom closures, customers have been able to purchase new models using the Vauxhall Online Store, which brings the new car shopping experience to the comfort of buyers’ homes. Customers can arrange a live video viewing of a vehicle via the Vauxhall Virtual Showroom and proceed to the Online Store to configure their new model, personalise finance payments and place an order – all from the comfort and safety of their home.