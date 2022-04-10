New 2.0 TDI 150PS engine added to line-up as fourth variant

Innovative twin-dosing process ensures low emissions

Prices for new TDI powertrain start from £44,410*

Multivan features new design, flexible interior, and improved connectivity

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has added a new engine to the range of options for the new Multivan, with a 2.0 TDI 150PS drive system now available to order, starting from £44,410*.

The high-torque, low-emissions turbodiesel variant is the fourth engine option and joins the 1.5 TSI 136PS, 2.0 TSI 204PS and 1.4 TSI 218PS eHybrid. The TDI comes from the EA288evo range and develops a maximum torque of 360Nm (from 1,600 to 2,750 rpm). As with the other powertrains, the front-wheel drive Multivan 2.0 TDI is also combined as standard with a 7-speed DSG.

The new diesel engine uses twin dosing, which features SCR catalytic converters and a twin AdBlue injection process to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80 per cent. This technology also lowers CO 2 emissions and makes the engine more responsive. Like all versions of the model line, the new Multivan fulfils the new Euro 6D-ISC-IDM emissions standard.

A low drag coefficient of 0.30 and reduced weight compared to the Caravelle which the Multivan replaces in the Volkswagen Commercial vehicles line-up improve driving performance and lower its fuel consumption. In combination with the 58-litre fuel tank, this facilitates ranges of around 620 miles without refuelling. The new Multivan TDI is permitted to tow trailers with a weight of up to 2,000 kg; the highest permitted total laden weight is 4,850 kg with a load of up to 807 kg.

Prices for the new TDI model start from £44,410* for the standard wheelbase Multivan in Life specification, and £46,100 for the Life with long wheelbase. In Style trim, prices start from £54,950 for the standard wheelbase and £56,300 for the long wheelbase Multivan.

The new Multivan is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and provides customers with up to seven seats and the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and safety for whatever their needs. Built with safety and convenience in mind, the new Multivan features a huge range of digital and connected services as well as over 25 driver assistance systems.

To find out more about the new Multivan, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk