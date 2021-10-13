Award winning, data-powered integrated agency, Jaywing, a key player in the digital and creative strategies of many of the UK’s leading education institutions, has launched a new whitepaper aimed at the higher education sector.

The paper aims to be a tool for marketers that sheds light on what drives student acquisition and spotlights how organisations can adapt to ongoing needs for digital transformation to build a robust high performing, higher education brand for the future.

The findings of the report suggest three main focal points for marketing and developing a solid identity within the higher education market. These are:

Driving student acquisition through strategic choice in marketing and communications,

Creating digital-first experiences

Building a brand

These have been recognised as the stand-out components needed to make an impact within the education sector going into 2022.

The higher education sector has seen unprecedented disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with institution revenue challenged by declining income, increased deferment of places from international students, and increasing uncertainty about Government grant provision.

Yet, this is somewhat offset by the record-breaking number of UK undergraduate admissions for the 2021-2022 academic year, making the path forward for institutions even more uncertain.

Ensuring effective recruitment for the 2022-2023 cycle is more important than ever and institutions must work harder to build brands that cut through to attract students, while at the same time embracing the value and importance of effective marketing performance to increase and convert undergraduate applications.

Brian Taylor, Managing Director at Jaywing says: “Following two years of unprecedented disruption and challenges in the sector, we felt this was a key time to consolidate our expert opinion and data driven insights in a white paper aimed at helping those working in education marketing. Using our data insight and audience research, we have been able to define the optimum digital experience, acquisition strategy, and maximise engagement.”