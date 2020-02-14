Boutique business insurance broker Erimus has marked the start of the new decade with a string of appointments.

Erimus, which is located at Bowesfield Park in Stockton-on-Tees, has employed seven members of staff across four areas of the business.

Joining the team are Account Executives Terry Kelly and Lynn Roberts, Commercial Brokers Kate Barwick, Tom Wilson and Shirley Hall, New Business Broker Gary Lambert, and Claims Handler Natalie Sharp, boosting staff numbers to 40.

The closure of another Stockton-based insurance provider presented Erimus with the unique opportunity to hire from a talented, experienced pool.

Speaking about the appointments, Sales Director Ian Miller said: “The closure of the local Jelf office allowed us to accelerate our business growth plans.

“We were presented with the opportunity to take on experienced new staff members and we have capitalised on this.”

The new additions will offer extra support to Erimus’ existing Corporate and Commercial Departments, allowing existing members of staff to progress into management roles.

Account Executives will take on a client facing role, winning new business and servicing a book of clients in various industries, while the three new Commercial Brokers will provide support to them, processing policies and being a central point of contact for clients.

Natalie will handle claims from cradle to grave, liaising with insurers to ensure the process is as straightforward as possible.

This flurry of appointments comes at an exciting time for the company, which has doubled in size in the last ten years. This recent growth is already being built on, with plans in place to expand its team again in the near future.

Ian added: “As the largest privately owned insurance broker with a North East head office, we are continuing our plan to recruit great people, provide high level, personal service, negotiate competitive premiums and offer technical expertise to our growing client base.”

Erimus is also investing in various artificial intelligence software and a new IT system to ensure clients benefit from the best pricing levels and service in its ever-evolving industry.