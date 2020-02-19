New Q950TS QLED 8K TV unveiled alongside an expanded portfolio of QLED 8K, QLED 4K, Lifestyle and MicroLED screens

London, UK – 13th February, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co. revealed today its 2020 European TV and Sound Device line-up, including flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV, expanded range of QLED 8K and 4K, MicroLED, Lifestyle TVs and soundbars, at the Samsung Forum, held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, Malta.

Samsung is committed to pioneering technology that meets the needs of consumers’ evolving lives. The new cutting-edge TV and Sound Device innovations offer consumers connected features, with the most interactive and meaningful experience possible. These features redefine immersion and revolutionise home integration.

Introducing the Next Generation of Intelligent, Immersive Screens

Samsung’s 2020 flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV offers unprecedented technology and an unrivalled immersive viewing experience, combining pristine picture and sound quality, intelligent AI capabilities and premium design.

Available in Europe in 65, 75 and 85 inches, the Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV allows you to see beyond the box with an edge-to-edge picture. The revolutionary Infinity Screen delivers a 99% screen to body ratio. The Q950TS, with a stunningly slim 15mm profile and six built in speakers, redefines what is meant by an immersive screen. It eliminates boundaries between the TV and its surroundings to provide the ultimate home viewing experience.

In addition to the Q950TS, Samsung also announced the Q900T and Q800T, expanding its range of QLED 8K TVs. Offering sizes from 55, to 98 inches to ensure there is now an 8K TV fit for all needs and spaces.

Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs continue to be a major proponent of Samsung’s overall TV portfolio. 2020 brings Samsung’s strongest QLED 4K line-up yet, with Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T and Q95T models now available in sizes from 43 to 85 inches.

“We are in a new era of intelligent display; this year will bring even more demand for TV personalisation,” said Nathan Sheffield, Head of TV and Sound Devices, Samsung Europe. “Our 2020 TV and Sound Device line-up is our strongest, smartest and most immersive yet, catering to a variety of lifestyles without the need for compromise.”

Picture and sound quality are the foundation of Samsung QLED TVs but what really sets the 2020 line-up apart are enhanced ‘Smart Screen’ AI capabilities. These features – unique to Samsung – ensure this year’s line-up provides a viewing experience so consumers no longer have to compromise:

Quantum Dot AI combines Samsung’s 8K content processor with industry leading platform, Tizen to upscale any content. Regardless of source or current resolution, content can now be displayed across 33 million pixels.

Adaptive Picture analyses light conditions as well as the content on the screen to ensure perfect picture quality, regardless of whether TV is watched in a bright or dark room.

Active Voice Amplifier eliminates European consumers’ second largest distraction when watching TV – background noise[1]. It automatically recognises these interruptions and adjusts voice clarity accordingly.

Objecting Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) creates a three-dimensional sound effect by combining the multiple speakers on the top, side and bottom of the TV with a proprietary AI algorithm. OTS+ perfectly matches audio with the on-screen action, providing the ultimate viewing experience.

Q-Symphony is a unique multi-speaker implementation. For the first time ever, 2020 QLED TVs will keep the top and side speakers active when attaching a Samsung Q Series soundbar to give a richer, fuller surround sound.

Enhancing Immersive Sound Quality

As part of Samsung’s commitment to offering the most immersive experience possible, it’s new range of soundbars bring greater integration between TV and Sound Devices. The 2020 European Q Series line-up, including Q800T, Q70T and Q60T, is the ultimate synergy with QLED TV. Utilising Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology and integrated object-based audio by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Q Series enables you to experience captivating entertainment as if you were part of the action on-screen.

However, optimum sound is more than just seamless integration with a TV. The new Samsung S Series (S60T and S40T) provides a powerful standalone performance. Stylish and smart, S Series fits perfectly in any room and blends effortlessly into the home. It is a soundbar for music lovers, and those who value premium design.

Disney+ Arrives on Samsung’s Smartest, and Most Connected Line-Up Yet

Home viewing habits evolve year on year, and consumers want convenient access to not only watch their favourite content but also to seamlessly discover new viewing experiences. Samsung continues to develop and expand partnerships with leading content providers. Available today in the Netherlands, Disney+ will continue its rollout across Europe beginning March 24th and available on Samsung TVs.

Expanding Voice Capabilities on Samsung TVs

Samsung TVs will offer multiple voice assistant options, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Bixby, in order to provide consumers with more choice. Users will enjoy easier access to news headlines, the weather, and content they love, with expanded smart home and TV control capabilities.

Evolving Connected Viewing Capabilities

Samsung has also announced new connectivity features that meet the needs of consumers using screens in a variety of ways, including:

Multi-View is for consumers who frequently use other devices whilst watching TV. It allows users to extend their mobile device to a bigger screen, with the flexibility to choose between 14 different layout options for two windows.

Tap View makes it easier than ever to connect smartphones to the TV. Consumers can now mirror their phone screen to the TV by simply touching the two devices together[2].

Elevating Personalisation to New Heights with Lifestyle TVs

Samsung also announced the European launch of The Sero, a revolutionary brand-new Lifestyle TV. The Sero rotates between horizontal and vertical orientations – just like a smartphone. Consumers can enjoy a variety of content and transition between the display orientation, mirroring its connected smartphone.

In addition, Samsung’s design-first TV, The Serif, will this year be available in 43, 49 and 55-inch models in two new colours, Cloud White and Cotton Blue. The Serif, along with The Sero, was recognised for innovative product design at this year’s world-renowned International Forum (iF) Design Awards.

Concluding in the Lifestyle TV line-up is The Frame. New for 2020, 32 and 75-inch models have been added to the existing screen sizes. With its new-AI based auto-curation feature, the Frame’s Art Store is now able to suggest artwork in line with the specific tastes of the owner.

Modular Screen Technology That Has No Limits

Samsung Forum also saw an introduction of its full line-up of innovative MicroLED TVs. MicroLED’s modular technology has no limits when it comes to size, ratio, bezel and resolution. With sizes ranging from 75 to 292 inches, MicroLED provides a personalised, unparalleled sense of immersion for the at-home viewing experience.

For more information on Samsung’s 2020 European TV and Sound Device line-up, please visit www.samsung.com

[1]Samsung customer satisfaction survey, May 2019

[2] Using a compatible smartphone