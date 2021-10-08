One of Newcastle’s leading medical aesthetics clinics, Paragon Aesthetics has expanded its team with three new practitioners in just four months following ambitious growth plans.

Since April, Paragon Aesthetics has seen the addition of qualified dentists Dr Chloe Aucott, Dr Aran Maxwell-Cox and qualified skincare aesthetician Lucy Richardson to broaden their vast treatment offering.

Prior to the new appointments, the clinic was solely led by Aesthetics Awards ‘Rising Star of the Year’ shortlisted businesswoman and qualified dentist Dr Eleanor Reid who started the company five years ago. Shortly after inception, the clinic then gained help from a treatment coordinator and another medical injector to work alongside Dr Reid.

The latest additions to the team have enabled Paragon Aesthetics to strengthen their offering to include exclusive treatments such as SkinPen Precision microneedling and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy.

The aesthetics clinic has also just set up a revolutionary subscription service not offered at any other clinic in the region. The service allows patients to save monthly for future treatments by paying into a piggy bank via direct debit, making treatment accessible to many.

Speaking on the rapid growth of her team, the director behind the successful clinic, Dr Reid said: “I’ve hand-picked the best practitioners in our industry to work alongside me in the clinic. I’m immensely proud of the team we have curated at Paragon Aesthetics that has allowed us to deliver clinical excellence to our patients.

“We’re highly committed to developing our skills as practitioners and educating our patients on their treatments, which is why our medical injectors are trained in advanced facial aesthetics at award-winning training academy Acquisition Aesthetics and now proudly mentor at this prestigious academy.”

Appointments are currently available with all practitioners at Paragon Aesthetics. Get in touch via www.paragonaesthetics.co.uk/contact