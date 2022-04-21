Newcastle-based lettings agency, Walton Robinson, has topped the leader board for lets agreed in the area for three consecutive months, according to a report from Rightmove.

The student and professional lettings specialist snatched top place ahead of 59 other regional agencies, for the 118 lets they had secured between February and April of this year.

Lettings Manager, Kyle Dickson, said: “It is really pleasing to see that Walton Robinson are clearly succeeding in catering for the continued demand we’re seeing for properties for the 2022/23 academic year.

“Assuming first place ahead of 59 other local agencies is a massive success for us and it is credit to the hard work and effort our Lettings Team put in on a daily basis.”

Walton Robinson has seen demand for properties soar, with some properties securing tenants before being brought to the market.

Working together, the agency’s Lettings and Valuations Teams have combined their efforts to turnaround the lettings process for many properties in record timing.

Property landlord, Mr Shelley, said: “My house was rented within a week of instructing Walton Robinson and the whole process was handled really well.

“I received a very efficient service from the rental team, and I would highly recommend Walton Robinson to anyone thinking of renting a property.”

Walton Robinson specialise in residential lettings for students, professionals and families in and around the Newcastle area, and those wanting to invest, buy, sell or develop property anywhere in the North East.

The Lettings and Estate Agent provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

For more information, or if you would like to discuss renting, selling or investing with us, call 0191 243 1000, or visit: https://www.waltonrobinson.com/