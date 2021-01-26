Newcastle architectural technologists and designers Ergo Projects has made two new appointments as part of fresh investment in resources and client services.

Alan Rowe joins as technical manager while Callum Fysh comes in as an architectural technician. With almost 20 years’ industry experience, Alan will oversee all things technical as well as the implementation of new management systems in line with ISO 9001 accreditation.

He will be part of a team that will continue to provide project management support, oversee approval processes, and ensure that designs meet client requirements and comply with regulations, whilst adhering a robust quality management system.

Callum Fysh, who brings five years’ experience as an architectural technologist to the role, will be responsible for producing technical drawings using the latest Revit 3D building information modelling design package. He will also support Alan Rowe as well be involved in new business development.

Both will strengthen the five-strong Ergo team, covering the firm’s expanding portfolio of commercial and residential work and demand for specialist listed buildings, including Grade I and II structures, design and planning services.

Current clients include regional house builders Homes by Carlton, Bede Homes and affordable housing provider Partner Construction and Karbon Homes, modular housing specialist CoreHaus, and Carlisle-based Genesis Homes.

Ergo, which has maintained a resilient position during the pandemic as its continued to support the clients’ development plans, is targeting the £500,000 turnover mark in the next 12 months.

Adrian Reay, founder and managing director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome two skilled and ambitious people. Alan and Callum are important additions to the team and we look forward to them contributing enormously, enjoying their time with us as they work with clients and continue to develop their careers and expertise.”